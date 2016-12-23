autoevolution

The Stripped Out Volkswagen Golf TDI Gets Test-Driven

 
23 Dec 2016, 19:01 UTC ·
by
We searched online for tutorials on how to strip out your Volkswagen Golf before handing it over, but there aren't any. That's because only one guy had the courage to do such extreme "undressing" and supposedly punish the Germans for polluting.
Jalopnik sent over an editor to Cincinnati to meet Joe Mayer, the man who completely stripped his 2010 Golf in one evening. It's not the most entertaining video you've ever seen, but you have to remember that this is a landmark vehicle that will be recognized for many years, like the Top Gear Hilux, and this could be the only relevant video about it.

The first thing worth pointing out is that stripping the car isn't being done just to teach Volkswagen a lesson. Like many people with Vdub, Joe has friends who want some of the parts.

Why does his friend need all four doors, did he lose his? It's a funny thought, and so is the idea of driving around in TDI with nothing inside. It looks like something that came out of a junkyard, but that's actually where it's headed.

So what do you do when you have a junker on your hands? You find an empty car park, and you do a burnout, obviously.

Joe says he loved the car and flew to New York because it was the only Golf TDI with a 6-speed manual in black. So why did he butcher it? He says that's what the car would have wanted, so the parts can live even though the engine won't.

Naturally, after losing a few hundred pounds, the Golf feels light and agile. But having the wind in your face probably contributes to that too. The Golf 6 is derived from the the Golf 5, and I remember how the Germans explained the superior soundproofing at length. The only bit of that left is the laminated windshield.

So, is Volkswagen going to take this Golf? Well, they have to, but they can set an example by scheduling him last.

