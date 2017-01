The Rock’s Ford Endorsement Deal Likely Worth $15 Million Per Year

His first breakthrough role was The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, but The Rock achieved the height of fame once he became a part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Estimated to hold a net worth of $255 million, The Rock also makes a lot of dolla dolla bill y'all from Ford : $15 million per year.This figure isn’t official, but an estimate provided by Money Nation . Sponsor money from sports clothing company Under Armour is even better, though: $25 million per year. Roughly speaking, that’s $40 million in the bag each year from two sponsor deals. It’s not bad to be The Rock, isn’t it? This being a website with and about cars, we should get back to the FoMoCo part.It was October 2015 when the American actor took up the Ford Motor Company’s challenge to become “ Spokesman of Service .” In hindsight, it was a match made in heaven, chiefly because The Rock’s first car was a 1977 Ford Thunderbird. The Rock bought it for $40 when he was just 15 years of age.As for the latest development of deal with Ford, Johnson surprised a U.S. veteran with the 2018 Ford Mustang . You know, the fugly Mustang with a 10-speed box that’s supposed to go on sale in the third quarter of 2017.The veteran , Marlene Rodriguez, served three tours and received a Purple Heart after suffering a brain injury during her second tour of Iraq. An early example of the 2018 Mustang may not be much of an award for one’s service in the Iraq war, but Marlene sure deserves it for her service in the U.S. Army.