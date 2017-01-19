The Rock’s Ford Endorsement Deal Likely Worth $15 Million Per Year

Dwayne Douglas Johnson is a man of many talents. Known as The Rock
since he was a part of the Nation of Domination stable, the 44-year-old actor is more famous than ever nowadays.
His first breakthrough role was The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, but The Rock achieved the height of fame once he became a part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Estimated to hold a net worth of $255 million, The Rock also makes a lot of dolla dolla bill y'all from Ford
: $15 million per year.
This figure isn’t official, but an estimate provided by Money Nation
. Sponsor money from sports clothing company Under Armour is even better, though: $25 million per year. Roughly speaking, that’s $40 million in the bag each year from two sponsor deals. It’s not bad to be The Rock, isn’t it? This being a website with and about cars, we should get back to the FoMoCo part.
It was October 2015 when the American actor took up the Ford Motor Company’s challenge to become “Spokesman of Service.”
In hindsight, it was a match made in heaven, chiefly because The Rock’s first car was a 1977 Ford Thunderbird. The Rock bought it for $40 when he was just 15 years of age.
As for the latest development of deal with Ford, Johnson surprised a U.S. veteran with the 2018 Ford Mustang
. You know, the fugly Mustang with a 10-speed box that’s supposed to go on sale in the third quarter of 2017.
The veteran
, Marlene Rodriguez, served three tours and received a Purple Heart after suffering a brain injury during her second tour of Iraq. An early example of the 2018 Mustang may not be much of an award for one’s service in the Iraq war, but Marlene sure deserves it for her service in the U.S. Army.
This one felt good. Very good. Our @Ford partners asked me to unveil the never seen before, brand new 2018 FORD MUSTANG to the world. As their Ambassador, I'm happy to do. With a twist. Myself and Ford compiled a big list of US veterans and from that list, I chose Army combat vet & Purple Heart recipient, Marlene Rodriguez to surprise and give it away to her. It was such a cool moment that all of us in the room will never forget. When Marlene, stopped and just looked at me and asked "Why?", well that's when I may or may not have gotten a lil' emotional with my answer - in a bad ass manly way of course. Why? Because of the boundless gratitude and respect I have for you, Marlene and all our men and women who've served our country. Just a small way of myself and the good people of FORD of saying THANK YOU. A HUGE thank you to FORD, our SEVEN BUCKS PRODUCTIONS and everyone who was involved in making this awesome surprise come true. Finally, thank you FORD for making the new 2018 Mustang straight , completely customizable for the world to enjoy. Thanks also for making sure I fit in it as well. Marlene, fits better. . Enjoy your ride mama. Enjoy that Dodger game. You deserve it. #2018FordMustang #FordAmbassador #HeFinallyFitsInASportsCar #ButSheFitsBetter #SheCanHaveIt #StoryOfMyLife * Click the link in my bio to watch this very cool FULL VIDEO.
