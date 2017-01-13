The Plug-in Revolution Is Coming. One Tiny Step at a Time

Many of us don't know anyone who owns a plug-in vehicle. We're not talking exclusively battery-powered EVs here, but anything that can be plugged in and has at least a few miles of electric-only range, so plug-in hybrids are included as well.





Car industry specialists think we need about ten years for these plug-in vehicles to catch up with their fossil-fuel-burning counterparts, which is probably accurate. At the start of 2017, that even seems a bit optimistic, but, as we've said, we think this year is going to be a turning point. Let's just wait and see. Don't worry, it's not because you have few friends, it's just statistics. In the U.S., the people buying this type of cars in 2016 accounted for less than one percent of total sales. With 160,000 units sold throughout last year, these plug-in vehicles pale in comparison to the 17.55 million new cars and light trucks sold in the country during that same time reference.The number is up by a significant margin (almost 38 percent) compared to last year's when only 116,000 units of this category found themselves some new American owners. Going back even further, we can see the sales graph isn't really going up in a steady fashion since 2015 closed with 119,000 plug-in vehicles sold.What exactly caused the downturn? Well, it probably has to do with a number of key models - the Nissan LEAF, the Toyota Prius - nearing the end of their life cycle and thus losing some of the appeal they once had. It's also down to the market's appetite for SUVs, a vehicle type notoriously hard to find with an electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain configuration.Manufacturers are taking notice, though, with Tesla being the first to respond by fielding the Model X all-electric. Others, including but not restricted to Mercedes-Benz, are also planning to add options for those interested in owning a big car that also has zero tailpipe emissions. Which is a bit of an ironic expression considering they actualy have no tailpipe.Considering the latest developments in the electric car business, we'd expect 2017 to fare even better for the EVs and PHEVs. Chevrolet has only just started delivering its Bolt electric hatchback, and after the 579 units sold last month, many more will go out into the world during this year.Tesla, on the other hand, plans to start production of its Model 3 electric sedan, with 400,000 people who made reservations waiting to get their hands on one. Analysts are doubtful over the company's chances to stick to its deadline and deliver the first cars this year, but Musk is adamant that it will happen.Car industry specialists think we need about ten years for these plug-in vehicles to catch up with their fossil-fuel-burning counterparts, which is probably accurate. At the start of 2017, that even seems a bit optimistic, but, as we've said, we think this year is going to be a turning point. Let's just wait and see.