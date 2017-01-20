autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

The Mercedes-AMG GT to Get Electric Drive Version Before It Gets Replaced

 
20 Jan 2017, 9:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Mercedes-AMG will build electric vehicles and hybrids in the future, and the company has openly admitted this.
It does not come as a surprise to anyone who follows the automotive industry that electrified vehicles will be the rule in a few years, and cars that just have an internal combustion engine will be rare for most manufacturers.

Evidently, when we are talking about “a few years,” we are referring to more than a decade, when emissions regulations will become significantly stricter on a fleet level than they are today.

Automakers will have to choose between investing heavily in the development of the internal combustion engine to attempt to reach its maximum theoretical efficiency, and the introduction of electrified models in their portfolios. As you have probably observed, both directions are being pursued, but a moment will come when car makers will have to choose a single destination, and electric vehicles might win that battle.

Mercedes-Benz briefly offered a version of its SLS AMG supercar with an electric drivetrain. It was sold in limited numbers, but it existed in production, and it could have been bought by anyone wealthy enough to afford a car that expensive. Meanwhile, the SLS AMG got replaced, and the Mercedes-AMG GT came along.

Several years after the launch of the GT, Mercedes-AMG has yet to follow up on the electric part, but do not mistake the apparent lack of action for quitting. Instead, the GT might get electrified later in its production life. Most likely, Mercedes-AMG will offer such a version as this model will begin to wait for its replacement.

We already know that the Mercedes-AMG GT will stay in production until about 2020, so the electric model could be launched as early as 2018. The year 2019 should bring the first units in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio, if they get green-lighted for production. Till then, we just have to wait and see what the company’s management decides on the matter.
mercedes-amg gt electric cars electric electric vehicle Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG electric drive
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74