The Maserati of SUVs Is Being Recalled, 1,515 Units Affected In the U.S.

Love it or hate it, the Levante is the first-ever Maserati sport utility vehicle. Considering how well it sells, the House of the Trident is duly entitled to call it “the Maserati of SUVs.”
The Levante came into this world as result of increasing demand for luxury SUVs, but at the end of the day, it’s still an Italian car. Hence, the Levante is not immune to safety recalls. To that effect, certain units of the U.S.-spec 2017 Maserati Levante S are affected by a software glitch.

According to the NHTSA, the number of potentially affected vehicles is 1,515. Maserati North America explains that “the engine software may cause the [8-speed automatic] transmission to shift to neutral.” In some cases, the engine may shut down “when the vehicle speed is approximately 2 mph.”

Maserati opened an investigation in October 2016 as a result of one complaint affecting a China-spec Levante S. From October to November 2016, in-house tests were performed on developmental vehicles at the Stabilimento Mirafiori factory, concluding that the claimed phenomena is indeed a problem.

From November to December 2016, Maserati worked on a solution to fix the glitchy software. More to the point, a software re-flash will remedy the problem. This being a safety recall, the re-flash of the engine control module will be performed at no cost whatsoever to the owner.

Owners of U.S.-spec 2017 Maserati Levante S are recommended to contact any authorized dealer to arrange the recall action to be performed. As per the automaker, the operation shouldn’t take more than an hour to complete.

Introduced last year with much pomp and circumstance, the 2017 Maserati Levante starts from $72,600 in the United States. The Levante S, which packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 424 horsepower and 428 lb-ft to its name, starts from $83,800. The Levante S can hit 60 mph in 5 seconds dead.
