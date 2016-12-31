The Lancia Stratos Story, As Told By Erik Comas

Here’s a question: when was the last time you’ve visited the Lancia
website? If the answer is “today,” then you know that the once-great automaker sells only one model at the present moment: the Ypsilon. The truth, however, is that the Lancia brand has been nothing but a shadow of its former self since 1994 or thereabout.
Blame Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles head honcho Sergio Marchionne for this outcome, the somewhat flawed managerial skills of the group, blame Alfa Romeo
for getting a bucketload of money to reinvent itself; the days when Lancia was doing its own thing, like a loud and proud rockstar, won’t be coming back. And so, all we can do now is contemplate on what we lost.
A highlight of Lancia’s glorious past is the Stratos. As my colleague explained in his story of the world's first purpose-built rally car
, there’s more to the Stratos than its jaw-dropping looks. “What more?”
Well, do remember that the Stratos was not born to light up our imagination, but to win races.
The blood running through the Lancia Stratos
’ veins is pure motorsport and, as you’ll find out from racing driver Erik Comas in the following video, the Stratos is just as stirring today as it was 40 years ago. Speaking of which, it’s been four decades since the Stratos won its final World Rally Championship.
Born from the ambitions of Cesare Fiorio and gifted with futuristic wedge-shaped bodywork by Marcello Gandini
, the Stratos also happens to be different from most other collectible classic cars. You see, many Stratos owners drive their cars instead of pampering them in air-con'd garages.
Men like Erik, who began competing with the Stratos in 2011, keep the Stratos’ flame and Lancia’s spirit alive. On that note, I’m willing to bet ten bucks that nobody will be racing the repulsive Ypsilon
in 40 years’ time.