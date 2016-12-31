autoevolution

The Lancia Stratos Story, As Told By Erik Comas

 
31 Dec 2016, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Here’s a question: when was the last time you’ve visited the Lancia website? If the answer is “today,” then you know that the once-great automaker sells only one model at the present moment: the Ypsilon. The truth, however, is that the Lancia brand has been nothing but a shadow of its former self since 1994 or thereabout.
Blame Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles head honcho Sergio Marchionne for this outcome, the somewhat flawed managerial skills of the group, blame Alfa Romeo for getting a bucketload of money to reinvent itself; the days when Lancia was doing its own thing, like a loud and proud rockstar, won’t be coming back. And so, all we can do now is contemplate on what we lost.

A highlight of Lancia’s glorious past is the Stratos. As my colleague explained in his story of the world's first purpose-built rally car, there’s more to the Stratos than its jaw-dropping looks. “What more?” Well, do remember that the Stratos was not born to light up our imagination, but to win races.

The blood running through the Lancia Stratos’ veins is pure motorsport and, as you’ll find out from racing driver Erik Comas in the following video, the Stratos is just as stirring today as it was 40 years ago. Speaking of which, it’s been four decades since the Stratos won its final World Rally Championship.

Born from the ambitions of Cesare Fiorio and gifted with futuristic wedge-shaped bodywork by Marcello Gandini, the Stratos also happens to be different from most other collectible classic cars. You see, many Stratos owners drive their cars instead of pampering them in air-con'd garages.

Men like Erik, who began competing with the Stratos in 2011, keep the Stratos’ flame and Lancia’s spirit alive. On that note, I’m willing to bet ten bucks that nobody will be racing the repulsive Ypsilon in 40 years’ time.

Lancia Stratos Erik Comas Lancia rallying retro WRC
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78