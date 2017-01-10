autoevolution

The Hypercar of the Future Battles the Veyron on Track, Pulls a Few Drifts

 
10 Jan 2017, 10:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The more we see of the Rimac Concept_One, the more we like it. The car is low, it looks like you could trip on it if was dark and you weren't careful enough, which is always something you want in a hypercar.
We all heard about Tesla's acceleration prowess, but as impressive as seeing a full-size sedan bomb it on the drag strip alongside sports cars and, sometimes, even cars modified for specifically for this type of races and win, it still doesn't match the excitement of watching this Croatian electric hypercar.

It doesn't really have to do anything, it just has to sit there, with its perfect silhouette, gold paint, and beautifully designed details. But that's because we already know a thing or two - more like just one thing - about the Concept_One, which is that it can go really, really fast.

The car has 1,088 hp, but the fact it uses an electric powertrain with multiple motors means it'll put all those horses where it matters swiftly and with ease. No tire spin, no turbo lag, no gearshifts, just ceaseless acceleration from the word go.

There aren't that many clips of the Rimac Concept_One on the Internet - and we believe we've covered the most important of them - but in all that we've seen so far, it comes out on top. It has battled the Porsche 918 Spyder, the Ferrari LaFerrari and, obviously, a Tesla - although it wasn't the top P100D model, but a P90D with Ludicrous.

Last year, we showed you a clip where the electric hypercar met the Bugatti Veyron, the world's fastest car at its time and still a hell of a ride today. The two went cruising down the beautiful Croatian coastal line on roads as public as they get, so there wasn't that much speed involved.

Now, the pair is at an undisclosed racing circuit where they prepare for a rinse and repeat cycle. This time, however, the EV isn't represented by the company's founder, Mate Rimac, but by its chief test driver, Miroslav Zrncevic. The Bugatti is still driven by the Earl of Pembroke, founder of Wilton Classic & Supercar.

The two hit off right from the start, and after the Earl starts to talk about his racing experience, you almost feel there's a bit of a bromance starting to take form there. As in the previous video, the Rimac guy isn't too impressed with the Veyron, even though he does admit the 1,001 hp hypercar is much nimbler than anticipated.

The Rimac Concept_One, on the other hand, offers a completely different experience. The car has active torque vectoring that helps it take corners and as the Earl put it, it almost makes it feel as if it has four-wheel steering. It also allows to carry more speed through the bends and accelerate faster, which makes it even harder to digest the fact there are no lap times of the two cars. Well, at least there's some high-speed drifting.

Rimac ConceptOne rimac conceptone Bugatti Veyron hypercar Drift circuit
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78