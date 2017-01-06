The Bentley Continental GT Supersports Is Back For 2017, Develops 700 Horsepower

I can’t say I got to appreciate the Continental GT until Bentley launched the Supersports in 2009. The name, the grunt, and the go-faster looks match the British bruiser’s persona like a hand in glove. Now there’s a new Conti GT Supersports
, and it's awesome.
Officially dubbed 2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports, the Crewe-based manufacturer describes it as “the world’s fastest four-seat car.”
That superlative comes courtesy of a maximum velocity of 209 mph (336 km/h), which is merely 1 mph (1 km/h) down on the astonishing Ferrari GTC4Lusso
.
It’s also the quickest Bentley ever, with 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) doable in 3.4 seconds. 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) comes in 3.5 seconds, which makes the Continental GT Supersports just one-tenth slower than the above-mentioned Prancing Horse. This performance comes courtesy of a twin-turbo W12 engine
tuned to produce 700 horsepower (710 PS) and no less than 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque.
There’s also a convertible version of the Continental GT in Supersports
attire, though it’s not as fast nor as quick as its fixed-head brother. Still, the soft-top sibling is heralded by is maker as “the fastest four-seat convertible in the world.”
You’ve read that in Jeremy Clarkson’s voice, didn’t you?
Furthered by a Continental GT3-R
-inspired torque vectoring system, the Supersports features an all-wheel-drive system calibrated to send 60 percent of the power to the rearmost wheels. As for optional extras, the list includes a titanium exhaust that enhances the sound and drops 11 pounds (5 kilograms) from this behemoth’s curb weight.
Speaking of which, this is the least ponderous Conti GT
variant of the current generation. As per the European measuring standard, this car tips the scales at 2,280 kg (5,027 lbs). The Continental GT Supersports Convertible, meanwhile, is an idea heavier: 2,455 kilos (5,412 pounds).
Wolfgang Durheimer, the man with “head honcho”
written on his business card, believes that “only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivaled luxury in this way.”
On that note, I sure am looking forward to Bentley pulling the Supersports trick on the upcoming Barnato
.