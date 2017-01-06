autoevolution

The Bentley Continental GT Supersports Is Back For 2017, Develops 700 Horsepower

 
6 Jan 2017, 4:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
I can’t say I got to appreciate the Continental GT until Bentley launched the Supersports in 2009. The name, the grunt, and the go-faster looks match the British bruiser’s persona like a hand in glove. Now there’s a new Conti GT Supersports, and it's awesome.
Officially dubbed 2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports, the Crewe-based manufacturer describes it as “the world’s fastest four-seat car.” That superlative comes courtesy of a maximum velocity of 209 mph (336 km/h), which is merely 1 mph (1 km/h) down on the astonishing Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

It’s also the quickest Bentley ever, with 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) doable in 3.4 seconds. 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) comes in 3.5 seconds, which makes the Continental GT Supersports just one-tenth slower than the above-mentioned Prancing Horse. This performance comes courtesy of a twin-turbo W12 engine tuned to produce 700 horsepower (710 PS) and no less than 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque.

There’s also a convertible version of the Continental GT in Supersports attire, though it’s not as fast nor as quick as its fixed-head brother. Still, the soft-top sibling is heralded by is maker as “the fastest four-seat convertible in the world.” You’ve read that in Jeremy Clarkson’s voice, didn’t you?

Furthered by a Continental GT3-R-inspired torque vectoring system, the Supersports features an all-wheel-drive system calibrated to send 60 percent of the power to the rearmost wheels. As for optional extras, the list includes a titanium exhaust that enhances the sound and drops 11 pounds (5 kilograms) from this behemoth’s curb weight.

Speaking of which, this is the least ponderous Conti GT variant of the current generation. As per the European measuring standard, this car tips the scales at 2,280 kg (5,027 lbs). The Continental GT Supersports Convertible, meanwhile, is an idea heavier: 2,455 kilos (5,412 pounds).

Wolfgang Durheimer, the man with “head honcho” written on his business card, believes that “only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivaled luxury in this way.” On that note, I sure am looking forward to Bentley pulling the Supersports trick on the upcoming Barnato.

2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Coupe Bentley Continental GT Supersports convertible Bentley Continental Gt grand tourer Bentley
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84
BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88