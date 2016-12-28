autoevolution

The Barnacle Is a Car Clamp for Your Windshield

 
The boot is not something you want to be reinvented or made more efficient; it's something you want to be removed from the face of the earth, like the Black Plague or Steven Seagal movies.
Still, a company called Ideas That Stick has created the Barnacle. Like the marine creatures, it glues itself to the car and won't let go until your penalty has been paid.

A couple of oversized suction cups stick the yellow device to the windshield. Not only is the Barnacle embarrassing, but it also blocks forward visibility.

But honestly, I don't think it's going to be as effective as the traditional wheel clamp. For starters, many people who have been clamped go crazy, and driving with their head out the window seems a whole lot easier than with one locked tire. And once you are home, there must be an easy way to reverse the vacuum.

“From an administrative standpoint, we wanted to help agencies reduce the overall cost of managing their enforcement activities. By making the device compact and stackable, we were able to free up scarce storage space in customer facilities and allow smaller enforcement vehicles to carry more of the devices," Kevin Dougherty, the firm's president said in an interview with Parking Today.

Of course, in an ideal world, the Barnacle is a far more civilized parking enforcement tool. You pay the fine via the phone and get a code which deactivates it.

You then have 24 hours to return the device to an agreed upon location, and you're done. The Barnacle still allows the car to be towed on its wheels, and its creators say there's a reduced risk of the man deploying it being injured since he doesn't need to kneel next to traffic or lift a heavy metal clamp.

It's by no means perfect, but the Barnacle beats having to deal with a sweaty man putting his clam or hook on your beloved ride. And hey, if you have an Ariel Atom they will never touch you.



