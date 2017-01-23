autoevolution

The Aston Martin Wings Aren't Going Anywhere, Thank You

 
23 Jan 2017, 14:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The last few days saw the Internet go mad over a circular logo Aston Martin filed a trademark over in July 2016. To make things clear once and for all, the winged logo that makes every modern Aston Martin vehicle special isn’t going anywhere.
The rumor according to which Aston Martin is weighing in a redesigned logo started like a wildfire only recently. Major publications citing Autoguide put an emphasis on a question posed by the cited motoring outlet: “We know this new logo will be used on lifestyle merchandise, but perhaps it could also be used on cars that are bespoke or special edition models?”

Thankfully, though, Andy Palmer took to Twitter to stop people from getting the wrong idea. Aston Martin’s head honcho said it as it is with a simple tweet: “For those who reached out, we have no intention to remove/change the Aston Martin wings. This [round-shaped] logo is for merchandise.”

So there you have it, boys and girls. If you are wondering why Aston Martin would use a different logo for clothing and other stuff from the same category, the answer is pretty straightforward. Embroidery is a bit of a pain in the neck even in this day and age, thousands of years after the first examples of the craft were dated back to China’s Warring States period.

Compared to the winged logo, the circular design is much easier to execute on a textile surface. From a visual point of view, the merchandise-only logo takes inspiration from the circular motif the automaker used in the 1920s.

The letters “A” and “M” superimposed on top of each other didn’t make it past the year 1926, though. 1927 saw Aston Martin introduce its first-ever winged logo, but the emblem we associate with Aston Martin today was created in 1932. The newest update to the winged motif was made in 2003, the year Aston Martin introduced the jaw-droppingly beautiful DB9.

aston martin logo design andy palmer
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81