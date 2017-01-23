The Aston Martin Wings Aren't Going Anywhere, Thank You

The last few days saw the Internet go mad over a circular logo Aston Martin
filed a trademark over in July 2016. To make things clear once and for all, the winged logo that makes every modern Aston Martin vehicle special isn’t going anywhere.
The rumor according to which Aston Martin is weighing in a redesigned logo started like a wildfire only recently. Major publications citing Autoguide
put an emphasis on a question posed by the cited motoring outlet: “We know this new logo will be used on lifestyle merchandise, but perhaps it could also be used on cars that are bespoke or special edition models?”
Thankfully, though, Andy Palmer
took to Twitter to stop people from getting the wrong idea. Aston Martin’s head honcho said it as it is with a simple tweet: “For those who reached out, we have no intention to remove/change the Aston Martin wings. This [round-shaped] logo is for merchandise.”
So there you have it, boys and girls. If you are wondering why Aston Martin would use a different logo for clothing and other stuff from the same category, the answer is pretty straightforward. Embroidery is a bit of a pain in the neck even in this day and age, thousands of years after the first examples of the craft were dated back to Chin
a’s Warring States period.
Compared to the winged logo, the circular design is much easier to execute on a textile surface. From a visual point of view, the merchandise-only logo takes inspiration from the circular motif the automaker used in the 1920s.
The letters “A”
and “M”
superimposed on top of each other didn’t make it past the year 1926, though. 1927 saw Aston Martin introduce its first-ever winged logo, but the emblem we associate with Aston Martin today was created in 1932. The newest update to the winged motif was made in 2003, the year Aston Martin introduced the jaw-droppingly beautiful DB9
.