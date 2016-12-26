The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt Can Be Driven 200 Miles Or So In Sub-Zero Weather

For all its good points and bad points, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is an electric vehicle that makes a lot of sense. The EPA-estimated 238-mile range on a full charge is one of its biggest pluses.
Even in sub-zero temperatures, the Bolt is capable of 200 miles or thereabout, which is pretty darn awesome. Mark Phelan from the Detroit Free Press
wanted to test how many miles he could squeeze out from the 288-cell 60 kWh battery, albeit disaster struck and the test couldn’t be finished. Phelan reports that he had “covered about 90 miles in the Bolt that day and had more than 100 [miles] left, according to a charge gauge that had proven a bit conservative as I drove from downtown Detroit to Ann Arbor and back."
So what happened? Why wasn’t Mark able to finish his quest of wringing 200 miles from a charge in wintery weather? As he was nearing the 90-mile mark on the trip computer, a thumping great Ford Excursion hit the vehicle in Detroit’s Eastern Market, damaging the rear fender and the left taillight. The Bolt was drivable in that sorry state, but the automotive journo decided that it would be best for him to return the damaged EV to GM
for repairs.
Other than its performance in sub-zero weather, Mark’s test of the Bolt may be the first known accident involving the nameplate. And from the looks of it, the Chevrolet Bolt is a tough little car considering how weighty the Ford Excursion
is. By comparison, the Bolt tips the scales at 3,563 pounds, which is marginally more than a Mustang Fastback
with the V6 and 6-speed auto.
As a brief refresher, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt starts from $37,495 before federal tax credit. With it, the price drops to $29,995, making the Bolt the first affordable electric vehicle with more than 200 miles of range. Those who want to get the most out of it can put the transmission in Low mode. The so-called one-pedal driving mode
is designed to slow down or even stop the car without touching the brake pedal thanks to regenerative braking.