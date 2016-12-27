Tesla Vehicles Have Clocked 3.5 Billion Miles, the Number Grows Exponentially

Elon Musk's company started selling the Model S in 2012, having previously only sold the Roadster, and in limited numbers. Ever since the four-door sedan came to market, the rate at which the electric miles have started to accumulate has been on a continuously ascending curve.





If you're curious to see Tesla's odometer in real time, you can go to the Electric Road Trip web page and watch the counter as it spins. It's probably in no way connected to actual driven miles (or kilometers, depending on where you live), but it's still a good way to get an idea of how fast things are moving these days. It probably gained 5,000 more miles while you read this piece. The Roadster had a very precise role, and that wasn't to gain too many miles. While it may have had the longest range of any production electric vehicle during its time, the two-seater was more of a declaration of intent. It was Tesla's way of saying "we're here and we mean business. Also, electric cars aren't boring."The Model S , however, with its family car allure and the growing Supercharger network, quickly multiplied the number of miles driven by Tesla's vehicles. But even though at the time it seemed like a fantastic acceleration, it still took the sedan close to three years to register the first billion of electrically driven miles, with the help of the Roadster as well.That was happening in June 2015. One year and a half later, Tesla's fleet has managed to bag another two billion and a half miles, raising the grand total to 3.5 billion. The last 500 million of which came over less than three months.With a nearly 200,000-strong fleet, Tesla is now adding tens of million of miles each day, and the best part for the company is that most of its vehicles are also gathering data for its autonomous driving program an incredibly valuable resource these days.But the real spike in this graph is yet to come. With a planned production of 500,000 units per year, the Model 3 will be for the Models X and S what they, in turn, have been for the Roadster. Soon, keeping track of the number of miles is going to be futile, as the figures are going to become impossible to read.If you're curious to see Tesla's odometer in real time, you can go to the Electric Road Trip web page and watch the counter as it spins. It's probably in no way connected to actual driven miles (or kilometers, depending on where you live), but it's still a good way to get an idea of how fast things are moving these days. It probably gained 5,000 more miles while you read this piece.