Tesla Supercharger Credit System Detailed Ahead of Unlimited Free Access Ending

Free, unlimited access to its proprietary network of fast-charging stations was one of Tesla's main selling points as the company was growing up.





At first, some people thought this meant zero-cost mobility - the equivalent of going at a gas station with your ICE car, filling up the tank and setting off without ever bothering to stop by the cash register. It got to the point where Tesla had to detail the situation to it customers and let them know the network was only meant as a way to enable long-distance traveling, and not to make savings. Some who were deemed to "abuse" the system were even sent letters asking them to pipe down on the Supercharger use.



With the



To cope with that, the company decided to cease offering the unlimited free access to its refill stations and have a Supercharger credit system put in place instead. With



The best news is that everything will be done remotely through the My Tesla app, so no actual payment, special card or any other type of at-the-station interaction will be necessary. The procedure will remain exactly the same.



Once the annual 400 kWh of free Supercharger credits run out, each user will be taxed depending on their location. In most cases, the cost is calculated per kWh, but in some states, Tesla will be forced to sell access per minute. Thus, people charging their vehicles in Texas will pay $0.08/minute for 60 kW charging or less or $0.16 if they go over that threshold.



In other places, expect to pay anywhere between $0.15 and $0.20 per kilowatt hour, meaning a full recharge on a P100D will cost $20 at the most. Of course, prices will vary in time depending on the cost of electricity, but at the moment, they are considerably more convenient than filling up with gas for the equivalent mileage.



