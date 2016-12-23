Tesla Model X-Mas Easter Egg Sees Electric SUV Flipping Rear Doors Like a Falcon

Tesla has decided to play the Santa role this Holiday, with the EV builder currently throwing one present after another at its customers. And the presents come in the form of Easter Eggs.





Apparently, the modern Santa doesn't run Christmas as a one-man show anymore, which is why the second piece of footage below delivers a thee-way



The Palo Alto carmaker has also ensured the cabin delivers its fair share of enterntainment. In yet another Easter Egg, your electric vehicle can be virtually shipped to Mars using SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System (ITS).



If Elon Musk's plan to bring people to the Red Planet, we can only imagine space travelers looking back at such play attempts here on Earth and having some giggles.



If things continue to go down this path, we might just end up with a humongous Christmas Tree decorated with Model X units going wild in the fashion seen here.



However, the Tesla surprise we're actually waiting for should be delivered next week. As Elon Musk recently explained on Twitter, the automaker hopes to deliver the drag racing-friendly upgrade for the P100D models next week.



Thanks to an







