autoevolution

Tesla Model X-Mas Easter Egg Sees Electric SUV Flipping Rear Doors Like a Falcon

 
23 Dec 2016, 17:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Tesla has decided to play the Santa role this Holiday, with the EV builder currently throwing one present after another at its customers. And the presents come in the form of Easter Eggs.
Earlier today, we talked about the light show delivered by the Model X, all to the tune of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Wizards in Winter. Unsurprisingly, the most spectacular feature of the stunt sees the Falcon Wing doors in action, as if the car was willing to get up in the air - the first piece of footage below brings us the said show with a drone visual take, so you'll be able to fully enjoy the stunt.

Apparently, the modern Santa doesn't run Christmas as a one-man show anymore, which is why the second piece of footage below delivers a thee-way Model X light stunt.

The Palo Alto carmaker has also ensured the cabin delivers its fair share of enterntainment. In yet another Easter Egg, your electric vehicle can be virtually shipped to Mars using SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport System (ITS).

If Elon Musk's plan to bring people to the Red Planet, we can only imagine space travelers looking back at such play attempts here on Earth and having some giggles.

If things continue to go down this path, we might just end up with a humongous Christmas Tree decorated with Model X units going wild in the fashion seen here.

However, the Tesla surprise we're actually waiting for should be delivered next week. As Elon Musk recently explained on Twitter, the automaker hopes to deliver the drag racing-friendly upgrade for the P100D models next week.

Thanks to an over-the-air update, P100Ds will be even quicker, with the goodies targeting both the Model S and the Model X. With all the fuss surrounding the upcoming feature, we're pretty sure Tesla owners won't take too long before putting the extra grunt to speeding use.



Tesla Model X Tesla SUV EV cool
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75