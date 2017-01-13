Tesla Model S P100D Racer Tests 2.4s 0-60 MPH Ludicrous+, Asks For Burnout Mode

autoevolution
Certain Model S drivers out there take the drag racing abilities of the Model S just as seriously as Tesla itself and all this velocity determination has now led to a new request for the Palo Alto carmaker.
Elon Musk has recently promised the Ludicrous+ sprinting Easter Egg delivered earlier this week, which sees the P100D's 0 to 60 mph time dropping by 0.1s to 2.4s, will be taken even further, spilling the beans on a potential upgrade that would deliver a 2.34s time.

However, while that might be enough for the electric sedan to keep the title of the world's quickest production car back into the Palo Alto trophy cabinet (think: Faraday Future competition), it seems drivers such as the ones mentioned in the intro want even more performance.

Let's take the YouTubers over at the Tesla Racing Channel, for instance. Those guys have been putting the Model S through its paces for two years now. Quite a lot of their hooning, which has been brought into the vlog realm one year ago, has taken place at the drag strip. When you're out there on the prepped surface and see GT-Rs packing four-digit outputs switching from all-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive in order to heat up their rear tires, you'll want such a feature on your Tesla.

So yes, the YT label is asking Tesla to come up with a temporary RWD mode that would allow the Model S to perform the familiar pre-race burnout. You'll get to see the request, as well as a Vbox-documented Ludicrous+ 0-60 run in the clip below.

You don't have to be an automotive engineer to figure out Tesla could deliver such an upgrade without having to reinvent the wheel. So we're curious what Musk thinks about this, why is why we reached out to the automaker's CEO on Twitter.

We're sure not that many P100D owners would be ready to fit their EVs with drag radials and burn rubber at the drag strip, but in the number-obsessed automotive landscape that surrounds us, the burnout mode mentioned above might just make sense.

