Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Drag Races Camaro ZL1 for Money on The Street

This adventure started out with a Tesla Model S P100D , one packing the infamous Ludicrous+ mode, being loaded into a trailer. Then it was time to look for some night time pals and it didn't take long for the EV driver to come across a group of street racers willing to see what the Palo Alto machine could do.Nowadays, you'd expect anybody with a smartphone to know that the said driving mode allows the P100D to complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.4 seconds, while giving the sedan 10.6s quarter-mile abilities (actually, Elon Musk let it slip that the 0 to 60 time might be taken even lower ).Nevertheless, the gas addicts whose machines are featured in the piece of footage below wanted to put the Tesla's abilities to the test in the real world.The hostilities kicked off with a battle against a modded fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 and here's the driver of the Tesla described the shenanigan: "It was sort of a $500 [race], from each side, run what you brung deal where the owner didn't want to discuss all of his mods...nitrous...but there were some problems with it so to be fair he was given the break and he back tire for $200 per side,"The Camaro was joined by another blown muscle car, albeit one that didn't use a factory supercharger. We're talking about an S550 Mustang GT, whose Coyote had been gifted with a Paxton blower.A factory stock Nissan GT-R belonging to the 2016 model year was also on the list, but that's not all. As it sometimes happens during such illegal stunts, a biker wanted a piece of the racing pie, showing up with his Kawasaki ZX14.The street racers wanted a thorough approach, which is why the races involved both standing and rolling starts. Do we need to remind you not try this at home?