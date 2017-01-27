autoevolution

Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Drag Races Camaro ZL1 for Money on The Street

 
27 Jan 2017, 15:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember all those disclaimers in street racing games like Need For Speed? It seems like certain drivers don't take the warnings seriously, which is how we end up with public road battles such as the ones we're here to show you.
This adventure started out with a Tesla Model S P100D, one packing the infamous Ludicrous+ mode, being loaded into a trailer. Then it was time to look for some night time pals and it didn't take long for the EV driver to come across a group of street racers willing to see what the Palo Alto machine could do.

Nowadays, you'd expect anybody with a smartphone to know that the said driving mode allows the P100D to complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.4 seconds, while giving the sedan 10.6s quarter-mile abilities (actually, Elon Musk let it slip that the 0 to 60 time might be taken even lower).

Nevertheless, the gas addicts whose machines are featured in the piece of footage below wanted to put the Tesla's abilities to the test in the real world.

The hostilities kicked off with a battle against a modded fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 and here's the driver of the Tesla described the shenanigan: "It was sort of a $500 [race], from each side, run what you brung deal where the owner didn't want to discuss all of his mods...nitrous...but there were some problems with it so to be fair he was given the break and he back tire for $200 per side,"

The Camaro was joined by another blown muscle car, albeit one that didn't use a factory supercharger. We're talking about an S550 Mustang GT, whose Coyote had been gifted with a Paxton blower.

A factory stock Nissan GT-R belonging to the 2016 model year was also on the list, but that's not all. As it sometimes happens during such illegal stunts, a biker wanted a piece of the racing pie, showing up with his Kawasaki ZX14.

The street racers wanted a thorough approach, which is why the races involved both standing and rolling starts. Do we need to remind you not try this at home?

Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Tesla drag racing street racing illegal Kawasaki
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75