Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ Challenges Racecars at Drag Strip, Gets Bet On

The Tesla Model S manages to stay under the spotlights like few other cars - when the Palo Alto carmaker isn't introducing a hardware or over-the-air update, the aficionados from the EV racing scene make sure the electric sedan gets its fair share of attention.
That's right, we said EV racing scene, as there are a few Model S owners out there who constantly race their electron juice sippers against internal combustion heroes. Well, we're here to bring you a recent tale of the sort, one that saw a P100D testing its infamous Ludicrous mode against racecars.

While most P100Ds battle street machines (with tons of mods) or supercars, the Ludicrous+ animal we have here decided to duke it out with the kind of cars that come to the drag strip on top of a trailer.

To make sure we don't spoil the fun of the video, we won't talk about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow adversaries of the Model S.

Nevertheless, we can tell you the electric sedan engaged in 1/8-mile races. Given the fact that the Tesla Model S uses a single-speed transmission, we could argue that such short fights should bring it an advantage, since its competitors don't get to make full use of their gearing.

Regardless, as the driver of the EV mentions in the video, there's always somebody at the drag strip who's ready to bet on the Tesla and this series of races was no exception.

Oh, and in case anybody wants further proof on the idea delivered in the intro, we'll remind you that we delivered another notable Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous+ example earlier today. That's when we talked about the example that set a new quarter-mile world record, getting pretty close to the vehicle's official 1,320 feet time, which sits at 10.6 seconds, at least for the time being.

