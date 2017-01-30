autoevolution

Tesla Model S P100D Crew Drag Races 2017 Cadillac CTS-V, Sets 1/4-Mile Record

 
30 Jan 2017, 10:37 UTC ·
by
The title of the world's quickest four-door (think: quarter-mile) has been sitting in Tesla Motors' trophy cabinet, but it seems that no Model S P100D driver has recorded a real-world pass that would stick to the official 1,320-feet time of the electric sedan.
According to the Palo Alto automaker, the Ludicrous+ model of the Model S P100D allows the machine to complete the 1/4-mile task in 10.6 seconds. In fact, as Elon Musk explained on Twitter, the sprint could be handled even quicker and we'll probably get to see the announcement becoming production reality soon.

As for the amateur run performance, the P100D has recently set a new world record for the quickest sedan. The feat took place last week, at the Palm Beach International Raceway, seeing the EV delivering a 10.726 run.

We're dealing with a well-planned adventure, as the P100D unit that set the said time being part of a three-car crew. The record pass saw the Tesla battling a Fox Body Mustang, but the pony wasn't prepared to face the electron juice challenge.

Nevertheless, if you sprinkle a bit of imagination over the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you "add" the soundtrack of the Blue Oval machine's V8 to the Tesla's sprint, all for some speed giggles, of course.

The Tesla P100Ds also duked it out with a 2017 Cadillac CTS-V - we've shown you tons of velocity brawls involving the range-topping Model S and the Hellcat twins, but races involving the 640 hp Caddy come in fewer numbers. 

Both drivers (Tesla and Cadillac) were determined to make the most out of their sedans, which means we're gifted with an intense battle here.

In case you're not already keeping a close eye on the drag racing realm, you should consider this. And that's because the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which will be unveiled at the New York Auto Show in April, will leave the P100D trailing in its wake.

Tesla Model S P100D Tesla Model S Tesla drag racing EV Cadillac CTS-V Cadillac
 
