autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Tesla Model S Driver Gets Stuck in the Desert and It's Not Why You Might Think

 
18 Jan 2017, 20:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We probably all arrived at a gas station with our buttocks firmly clenched and just a few vapors of fuel left in the tank at least once in our lives, so we're no strangers to the concept of range anxiety, even if only occasionally.
For an electric vehicle, though, that's believed to be the norm. Tesla was the first to change that by offering cars with significantly longer range, plus a proprietary charging network that covered the country (and soon, the world) pretty well.

Still, it definitely didn't put any stalls in the desert, right? No, it didn't (for the most part, at least), but it made sure the driver knew at all times whether he had enough juice to make it to the nearest Supercharger or whether they needed to look for alternative charging solutions.

Running out of battery power in a modern EV is only your fault and should never happen. And if you thought that was the reason why a certain Model S owner from Nevada got stranded in the desert, you were wrong.

No, Ryan Negri was very close to becoming the subject of a rescue operation after he decided to take his wife and two dogs on a trip through the desert in their Model S and left his key fob at home.

The car is perfectly capable of opening up and starting up using only the app on the owner's smartphone, so Ryan wasn't as crazy as one might think. However, the car does require something for that to happen, something we take for granted but is thoroughly absent from most parts of the desert: cell phone connection.

After driving six miles into the desert, Ryan got out to adjust the dog bed, but once he had gotten out of the driver's seat, the car needed to be restarted again for them to continue their journey. Which, in the absence of both a key fob and cell phone connection, was impossible. As was calling for help.

Luckily, his wife wandered around for about two miles - which was a third of the distance to their house - until she could find a strong enough signal on top of a hill and call a friend to have them picked up. Ryan returned with the key and vowed never to leave without it again.
Tesla Model S Tesla Motors Tesla mytesla app key fob desert Nevada
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75