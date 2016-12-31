Tesla Is Having a Party in January, and You're Not Invited

Don't worry, we aren't either. In fact, you'd have to be the kind of person who can dispose of a large sum of money to make it on the list because the get-together is aimed at investors.





Tesla is going to need all the support it can get - both financial and mediatic - as it prepares for the most important phase of its existence. If everything goes to plan, the next two years will see the company start the Model 3 production (late 2017) and ramp up its total output to 500,000 units. That's a considerable effort, so Musk just wants to make sure that everything is within optimal parameters. January will be marked by two important events as far as the automotive industry is concerned. One of them is the North American International Auto Show held in Detroit, but this year it seems like it will be largely overshadowed by the ex Consumer Electronics Show, now just CES The IT show is held in Las Vegas, which virtually puts it Tesla's backyard. Well, second backyard after the one it has in Palo Alto, California. In later years, the event has been taken by storm by most of this world's carmakers, proving once again that the two industries are coming together now more than ever. Tesla is well known for the fact it doesn't like to blend in with the plebs, so it refuses to attend to car or technology shows - or at least that was the case so far, and no intention to change that has been announced. Instead, the EV maker is holding its own event a few hundred miles away, at its ever-expanding Gigafactory.Both Elon Musk and CTO JB Straubel have confirmed their presence at what the company describes as an "investor event." Scheduled for January 4, it will take advantage of all the high-profile names who will find themselves in Nevada during that time and snatch them away from the CES 2017 for one evening.This should be the last public meeting before Elon Musk hosts the third and final unveiling stage of the Model 3, and despite the fact it will be held at the Gigafactory (where Tesla builds batteries and storage units), we suspect the upcoming mass-market sedan will be a hot topic.Tesla is going to need all the support it can get - both financial and mediatic - as it prepares for the most important phase of its existence. If everything goes to plan, the next two years will see the company start the Model 3 production (late 2017) and ramp up its total output to 500,000 units. That's a considerable effort, so Musk just wants to make sure that everything is within optimal parameters.