Tesla Hired Apple Mac Pro and MacBook Touch Bar Designer, Expect Sleek Cars

Matt Casebolt, a former Apple
designer, has joined Tesla Motors
, where he will have a role in drawing up new automobiles.
Mr. Casebolt was a Senior Director of Design at Apple, and we are sure you are familiar with his work. Among his creations are the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, the Mac Pro, and the first generation MacBook Air.
Anyone can agree that these products have attracted the interest of tech aficionados, and the Mac Pro’s design is considered an iconic look. The Touch Bar is a widely disputed feature, but he turned into reality whether you like it or not.
According to 9to5Mac
, Casebolt’s new role is Senior Director of Engineering at Tesla Motors. His job title also includes Closures and Mechanisms, which means that the Falcon doors of the Model X
are nothing when compared to what will come in a few years from Tesla under the imagination of Matt Casebolt.
This is not the first time when Tesla Motors
recruits a top level Apple employee, as Chris Lattner also departed the Cupertino giant last month to join the electric vehicle company. Tesla has not done that many high-level hires for quite a while now, but its competitors at Faraday Future snatched a few notable names from the automotive industry to handle its projects.
Mr. Casebolt will join other former Apple employees at Tesla, including Doug Field, the former Vice President of Mac Hardware Engineering, who is currently the Senior Vice President of Vehicle Engineering at Tesla.
The automaker started by Elon Musk has a public relations representative that used to work for Apple, and it also hired the Reliability Director of the Cupertino giant. We must note that the latest Apple hire from Tesla, Matt Casebolt, is listed on over 52 patents that were filed and granted to Apple, which is not something negligible for any company.
In a way, it is not surprising to see that Tesla is hiring people that used to work for Apple, especially since their products are similar in design philosophy and desirability. Let’s hope that this collaboration will bring automobiles that are even more attractive from Tesla.