autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Tesla Driver the Only Fatality in 34-Vehicle Highway Pileup in Germany

 
18 Jan 2017, 11:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While parts of Europe are struggling with heavy quantities of snow, Germany appears to be considerably less unfortunate. However, the country is still in the midst of winter, so extreme weather conditions are always a possibility.
The only way you can prepare for absolutely anything is to stock up your fridge and kitchen cabinets with food supplies, leave your car in the garage and stay inside until spring comes. Since not everyone can adopt a bear's schedule for the cold season, they instead put a shove in their trunks, equip their vehicles with snow tires and hope for the best.

Sometimes, though, the best doesn't happen, and you get ambushed by a hailstorm on the highway. Not only is this potentially damaging to your vehicle, but it also means the road surface gets covered in balls of ice of various dimensions. And they don't really make tires for situations like these.

Most people would stop on the hard shoulder under these circumstances and wait for the storm to pass, put they won't all do it at the same time. That means you'll have vehicles that are stationary and others that are still going at speed simultaneously on the same segment of highway, and we all know that spells bad news.

It certainly did on Germany's A1 highway where no less than 34 vehicles (29 passenger cars, three semis, and two vans) were involved in a pileup that resulted in the death of a 76-year-old who, ironically enough, was driving a Tesla Model S.

We say "ironically" because the Tesla is known for its great safety ratings and real-life safety records. What's more, an electric vehicle is also great at cutting speed without the need to apply the brakes and thus lose grip, something that was a premium at the time.

Local reports are still sketchy about the incident, but it looks like the Tesla was not the first car involved in the collision, so it didn't start the chain reaction. The electric sedan crashed into a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, did at least one 180-degrees spin and ended up in the ditch on the side of the road facing the wrong way.

It's hard to tell from the pictures just how much damage the vehicle had sustained since they were taken after the rescue teams had extracted the driver, but one thing is certain: they were serious enough to fatally injure the man inside.

Of course, since a Tesla was involved, talks about the Autopilot being engaged immediately sprung up, but there is no evidence to justify that at the moment nor is there an official Tesla statement to either confirm or deny it.
tesla model s crash crash pileup collision Germany Autobahn Tesla Motors
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75