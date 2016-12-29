autoevolution

Termignoni To Provide Exhausts For Honda Racing In Dakar 2017

 
29 Dec 2016, 10:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) CRF450 Rally will continue to use a performance exhaust from Termignoni in the next Dakar Rally as the contract between the two companies has been updated for 2017.
Since HRC re-emerged onto the off-road rallying scene after a twenty-three-year absence, Termignoni – the Italian exhaust systems manufacturer – has been united with the official HRC factory team. This year is no exception with the two parties reaching an agreement that will see their collaboration in the forthcoming Dakar Rally 2017.

Thanks to the work of the Italian firm’s Research & Development department, the new Termignoni exhaust will help boost the Honda CRF450 Rally’s overall performance. All bikes running for Monster Energy Honda Team will be fitted with new state-of-the-art silencers made from either stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, titanium or Inconel.

The new pipes offer less weight while offering better performance along with a marvelous sound that will thrill bike racing fans everywhere. To top it off, it also looks cooler, giving the bike’s rear end a more industrial, menacing look.

The passion for two wheels that has driven Termignoni since 1969 has been a key element for the Italian brand in its return to the world of rally-raids. Consequently, the company has clinched top honors at the Dakar Rally on two previous occasions.

The Italian exhaust expert company has been the constant companion of Honda HRC since the team made its comeback into rallying. Furthermore, Termignoni equips other HRC factory teams as well, including the MotoGP squad.

Only a few days remain until the big rally commences, as the Dakar Rally 2017 gets underway on January 2nd from the Paraguayan capital Asuncion. After a 9,000 kilometer hardcore session across Bolivia (with a rest day in La Paz), the riders and crew will head on to Argentina where the race will finish in Buenos Aires on Saturday 14th.
hrc dakar Honda motorcycles off-road bike racing Dakar
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71