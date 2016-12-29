Termignoni To Provide Exhausts For Honda Racing In Dakar 2017

Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) CRF450 Rally will continue to use a performance exhaust from Termignoni in the next Dakar Rally as the contract between the two companies has been updated for 2017.





Only a few days remain until the big rally commences, as the Dakar Rally 2017 gets underway on January 2nd from the Paraguayan capital Asuncion. After a 9,000 kilometer hardcore session across Bolivia (with a rest day in La Paz), the riders and crew will head on to Argentina where the race will finish in Buenos Aires on Saturday 14th. Since HRC re-emerged onto the off-road rallying scene after a twenty-three-year absence, Termignoni – the Italian exhaust systems manufacturer – has been united with the official HRC factory team. This year is no exception with the two parties reaching an agreement that will see their collaboration in the forthcoming Dakar Rally 2017.Thanks to the work of the Italian firm’s Research & Development department, the new Termignoni exhaust will help boost the Honda CRF450 Rally’s overall performance. All bikes running for Monster Energy Honda Team will be fitted with new state-of-the-art silencers made from either stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, titanium or Inconel.The new pipes offer less weight while offering better performance along with a marvelous sound that will thrill bike racing fans everywhere. To top it off, it also looks cooler, giving the bike’s rear end a more industrial, menacing look.The passion for two wheels that has driven Termignoni since 1969 has been a key element for the Italian brand in its return to the world of rally-raids. Consequently, the company has clinched top honors at the Dakar Rally on two previous occasions.The Italian exhaust expert company has been the constant companion of Honda HRC since the team made its comeback into rallying. Furthermore, Termignoni equips other HRC factory teams as well, including the MotoGP squad.Only a few days remain until the big rally commences, as the Dakar Rally 2017 gets underway on January 2nd from the Paraguayan capital Asuncion. After a 9,000 kilometer hardcore session across Bolivia (with a rest day in La Paz), the riders and crew will head on to Argentina where the race will finish in Buenos Aires on Saturday 14th.