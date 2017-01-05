Tempus CR-T1 Is an E-Bike/Cafe Racer Hybrid Resembling a Praying Mantis

The eco-friendly urbanite who hates cars - except when he needs to get out of town, of course - and doesn't want to depend on public transport is left with just a few options to get around town: walk or ride a bicycle.





As the whole of Holland proves it, the latter can be a very good choice as long as the authorities are supporting this means of transport and build the necessary infrastructure . But even if they don't, there will always be those who believe so strongly in moving around town without worrying about traffic or leaving a trail of chemicals behind them, that they embrace cycling as their main transport solution.Some people might have been dissuaded to use a bike by the longer distance of their commute. But once batteries had evolved, the e-bike was born, capable of offering pedalling support and making trips of tens of miles a breeze.With that need satisfied, a new one began to show its face: styling. Owning an e-bike was already a statement, but it was only one regarding one's views on environment protection. Those who were after a truly beautiful electric bicycle were left wanting.Recently, more and more independent companies have started offering solutions, and the Tempus CR-T1 is definitely one of them. This weird-looking e-bike is guaranteed to make you stand out, and not just because you're doing 20 mph and barely moving your feet.The CR-T1 draws its inspiration from the famed cafe racers , but we're not entirely sure a praying mantis didn't play its part as well. The e-bike is lanky, having the frame of a bike with some motorcycle parts bolted on. The one drawing the most attention must be the fuel tank, only it's a fake one housing the vehicle's electronics instead.The battery is located further down and will give the CR-T1 a 31-mile (50 km) maximum range, with a complete recharge taking around four hours. The 1,000 kW motor offers support for speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) to stay within the e-bike regulations, but its limiter can be overridden when going off road.The price for this 75-pounds (34 kg) is of approximately $2,965, which might seem like a lot, but it's right there with the rest of the other e-bikes that look nothing as fancy as the Tempus CR-T1. Plus, it's built by hand in Canada, so it'll offer plenty of talking points with those who will inevitably stop you on the street for a quick chat. The CR-T1 is due to become available later this year.