Tempus CR-T1 Is an E-Bike/Cafe Racer Hybrid Resembling a Praying Mantis

 
5 Jan 2017, 14:38 UTC ·
The eco-friendly urbanite who hates cars - except when he needs to get out of town, of course - and doesn't want to depend on public transport is left with just a few options to get around town: walk or ride a bicycle.
As the whole of Holland proves it, the latter can be a very good choice as long as the authorities are supporting this means of transport and build the necessary infrastructure. But even if they don't, there will always be those who believe so strongly in moving around town without worrying about traffic or leaving a trail of chemicals behind them, that they embrace cycling as their main transport solution.

Some people might have been dissuaded to use a bike by the longer distance of their commute. But once batteries had evolved, the e-bike was born, capable of offering pedalling support and making trips of tens of miles a breeze.

With that need satisfied, a new one began to show its face: styling. Owning an e-bike was already a statement, but it was only one regarding one's views on environment protection. Those who were after a truly beautiful electric bicycle were left wanting.

Recently, more and more independent companies have started offering solutions, and the Tempus CR-T1 is definitely one of them. This weird-looking e-bike is guaranteed to make you stand out, and not just because you're doing 20 mph and barely moving your feet.

The CR-T1 draws its inspiration from the famed cafe racers, but we're not entirely sure a praying mantis didn't play its part as well. The e-bike is lanky, having the frame of a bike with some motorcycle parts bolted on. The one drawing the most attention must be the fuel tank, only it's a fake one housing the vehicle's electronics instead.

The battery is located further down and will give the CR-T1 a 31-mile (50 km) maximum range, with a complete recharge taking around four hours. The 1,000 kW motor offers support for speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) to stay within the e-bike regulations, but its limiter can be overridden when going off road.

The price for this 75-pounds (34 kg) is of approximately $2,965, which might seem like a lot, but it's right there with the rest of the other e-bikes that look nothing as fancy as the Tempus CR-T1. Plus, it's built by hand in Canada, so it'll offer plenty of talking points with those who will inevitably stop you on the street for a quick chat. The CR-T1 is due to become available later this year.

