Tatra Might Revive Its Passenger Car Branch, Retro-Styled Models Are Possible

 
26 Dec 2016, 15:53 UTC ·
by
Tatra, the Czech brand known for its upscale models made in the early 20th Century, could return to building passenger cars.
The famous brand from the Czech Republic still makes vehicles, but it is currently specialized in trucks. The company's possible passenger models would be constructed on a modern platform, but with a retro-styled body. Among the models discussed are the revivals of the T87 and the “Tatraplan,” which is known as the T600 by the history books.

Unlike other brands that have stopped making cars despite their legacy, Tatra still exists as a company, and it has the tools needed to build vehicles. Another advantage of this automaker is that it still owns the intellectual property rights to its old designs, which would have been a significant problem for anyone else interested in building cars that look like old Tatra models.

It is worth noting that Tatra’s current line of products does not have anything close to a passenger vehicle, which might lead to the need for an external collaboration. In spite of the problem of obtaining a modern passenger car platform, which would be required to allow the company to sell new cars on a global scale, Tatra still has a shot at the automotive market if it focuses on small volumes.

The USA has approved new legislation that allows limited volume manufacturing of classic models from scratch, and selling them to the same regime of a new automobile. The said bill is named “Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act,” and it was proposed in 2015.

According to Digital Trends, the Tatra company will make a final decision regarding the possibility of relaunching their passenger cars on the market during 2017.

However, it is important to remember that the sources quoted by the publication that first announced this possibility were described as “company insiders,” which are not the most reliable sources in the realm of journalism. While some do provide genuine insight on some matters, others just “stir” the water with baseless claims.
Tatra retro classic cars Tatra T87
 
