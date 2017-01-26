Tanner Foust Goes Drifting in His 1,000 HP VW Passat during a Freaking Hillclimb

An important part of the Volkswagen tuning culture has to do with building on the understated nature of the Vee-Dub styling by hiding serious firepower underneath. One of the best examples of that comes from Formula Drift star Tanner Foust, who enjoys playing with a Passat that had been dialed all the way to 1,000 ponies.





The nicely rounded output mentioned above comes from a not-so-German engine, since the nose of the sedan accommodates a 7.4-liter V8 based on an LS7. The animal, which obviously packs a rear-wheel-drive architecture, likes to get high on nitrous and, more importantly, has been built with official support.



The unit works with a four-speed dog box, while a Tilton clutch is also on the list. As for the hair-raising soundtrack of the vee-eight, the exhaust features an eight-into-one sequential layout.



Trying to drift a factory Passat won't take you anywhere, as we found out on multiple



No matter how aggressive the body kit of this Passat is, there's nothing that can prepare you for the slip angle might of the thing. So yes, we can call this contraption a sleeper.



P.S.: If you're the kind who prefers dipping into the entertainment potential of longer clips, we'll remind you that the footage we have here is part of a larger video. Released back in December last year, the Quantum Drift piece at the bottom of the page shows Tanner burning rubber in six different machines in plenty of locations.







