Takata Airbag Recall Expanded by Ford, 816,309 Vehicles Added to the Count

 
12 Jan 2017
How many years has it been since the Takata airbag inflator recall began? Kicking on four years since all hell broke loose, Takata takes another nosedive thanks to Ford. As it happens, the Blue Oval expanded the airbag inflator-related safety recall with another 816,309 vehicles, including the 2005 - 2006 Ford GT.
654,695 of those automobiles were sold in the United States and its federalized territories, while 161,174 were sold in Canada. According to Ford and thank goodness, the automaker isn’t aware of injuries associated with the passenger side frontal airbags included in the present campaign.

Described as “a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions,” the expansion covers the likes of the 2005 - 2006 Ford GT, 2005 - 2009 and 2012 Ford Mustang, 2007 - 2009 Ford Edge, 2006 - 2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, and 2007 - 2009 Ford Ranger pickup truck. Affected vehicles also include the 2006 - 2009 Lincoln MKZ, 2006 - 2009 Lincoln Zephyr, 2007 - 2009 Lincoln MKX, and 2006 - 2009 Mercury Milan.

As expected from a Takata recall, these vehicles need to have their airbags replaced. This planned expansion is included in the Takata Coordinated Remedy Order published and imposed in the United States of America by the NHTSA. When it was published (November 2015), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlighted that approximately 70 million Takata airbag inflators would be under recall by 2019 in the United States alone.

The National Highway Traffic Administration also highlights that automakers present in the United States have replaced 12.4 million airbag inflators as of December 2, 2016. Just about 6.7 million of those are driver-side airbags, while 5.7 million are passenger side airbags. Ford replaced a total of 369,457 airbag inflators until the said date. That’s 21.29 percent of the grand total of faulty airbag inflators fitted to vehicles built by the Ford Motor Company.

Ford customers who want to find out if their car is included in this mess-up need to visit the automaker’s website, click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then enter the vehicle identification number.
