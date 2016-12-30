autoevolution

SUVs Are Becoming the Norm for U.S. Police, You Can Blame Back Aches

 
In case you haven't noticed, the SUVs are taking over the world. Big or small, these vehicles whose forefathers were used exclusively for navigating rugged terrain can be seen in ever increasing numbers in urban areas, not just the suburbs.
If you're looking for an explanation, the best way to go about it is to ask somebody who has just made the switch from a car (sedan or station wagon) to one of these pseudo off-roaders. In most cases, they'll tell you it's all about safety, comfort, the higher seating position and the fact it's a lot easier to get in or out of.

That last part may seem like a trifle, but when catching a suspect or losing them depends on how quickly you can perform this task, it suddenly gains a lot more significance. And, apparently, the police departments across the states are becoming aware of this.

The SUVs are up higher, they’re easier to get in and out of. I love driving the sedans as long as I can stay in them but if I have to get in and out of them all day I much prefer a taller vehicle,” said Sgt. Michael McCarthy o fthe Michigan State Police precision driving team, quoted by Auto News.

Sgt. McCarthy's division is in charge with the anual evaluation of pursuit-rated vehicles, and its findings are often taken as a benchmark by other departments in the country. He seems to be favoring the SUVs (mostly Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Explorer models), but the extra space argument alone can't be enough to justify the change.

“[The SUVs] are very capable," he says. "They have a fairly short turning radius. They’re deceptively fast.” Indeed, the performance gap between SUVs and sedans has been narrowing, but the laws of physics can't fooled: more weight and a heigher center of mass will always result in poorer handling.

The trend seems to favor the deployment of police SUVs in the suburbs and rural areas, while the sedans will remain kings in the more crowded urban scenery. The police has also started experimenting with more eccentric vehicles such as the NYPD's smart fortwos or the LAPD recently acquiring a fleet of BMW i3s.
