Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan RWD Races McLaren 650S On Snow Tires

 
30 Jan 2017
Last week, we talked about an upcoming supercar rally that would see mid-engined machines, among others, playing in the snow. We are now back in the 2017 Snowball Rally arena to bring you a piece of action from the event.
As you can expect from such a gathering, things eventually slipped into the street racing arena. For instance, a Lamborghini Huracan RWD decided to duke it out with a McLaren 650S.

In standard trim, a Huracan would be left trailing in the Woking machine's wake, but the example we have here comes with a VF Engineering supercharger kit. While the package usually takes the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Huracan to 800 horses, this event saw the Raging Bull being... detuned to 700 hp.

As the Rally entered Utah, the Lambo and the Macca went at it. Given the winter tires on these machines, it's not difficult to understand why the drivers went for a rolling start.

The two battled on two separate occasions - the first run saw the driver of the Lambo leaving the traction control on, while the second battle was fought with the electronic nannies put to sleep.

The Huracan was used as the camera car for both runs and the clip below also offers us an exterior view, one that sees the supercars disappearing into the horizon.

Notice the McLaren 650S and the Lamborghini Huracan decided to duke it out in the proximity of Toquerville. Perhaps the location choice wasn't random. After all, the town is one misplaced "r" away from describing the kind of monstrous twist these mid-engined animals can deliver.

The part of our audience who is thirsty for snowy supercar action should know that we don't have to wait for the Snowball Rally to deliver such a piece. For example, we recently showed you an Instagram trip that saw a few speed icons, such as a 911 R a Zonda and an Aventador SV Roadster sliding on the white stuff.

Still, you can check out the second clip below, which also comes from the said event, with the footage portraying the supercars in a frozen setup. As you'll notice, Parker from Vehicle Virgins, who owns a stock Huracan and filmed the race described above, has all sorts of interesting question after attending this event, such as "should I supercharge my Lamborghini Huracan?"



