Supercar Collector Rob Ferretti Selling His Porsche 911 GT3 For Profit

The question above is the kind that can easily start a fight on forums, whether we're talking about Zuffenhausen-only gatherings or not. However, while people are spending time online, arguing on whether the GT3 deserves the said tag or not, owners simply like to enjoy one of the sweetest pars of this Porscha, namely its counter-intuitive depreciation profile.In theory, when you put ten thousand miles on a car, as supercar collector Rob Ferretti has done with his GT3, you should face the financial consequences of your driving. However, GT Division Porsches have an interesting habit, showing that they can actually increase in value over time.The recipe for this apparently-magical asset is not actually that complicated. For one thing, Porsche has always built reliable car, so unlike in the case of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, you don't have to worry about this aspect of acquiring a used example, at least not to the same extend as in the case of the Italian exotics - the 996 IMS bearing failure is one of the exceptions, though, but this is another story for another time.Then we have the particular profile of the GT3 - while we hate to play the conspiracy card, we've always said that Porsche eliminating the manual tranny form the 991 GT3 wasn't a mistake, but rather a well-planned move that boosts the value of past and future GT3s that come with a stick shift - notice that Rob is getting rid of his 997 because he plans to grab a 991.2 GT3 with a clutch next year.As for the piece of footage below, this tells the official story of the YouTuber's GT3 and will probably bring bonus bragging points to the future owner of the Zuffenhausen animal.