autoevolution

Sunoco Is In For Another Year With MotoAmerica

 
27 Dec 2016, 15:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Fuel company Sunoco is glad to announce it has renewed its contract with the MotoAmerica series and will return for a third season as the Official and Exclusive Fuel Supplier for the 2017 season. In addition, it will also bring on a new fuel mix.
In the 2017 season, all five of MotoAmerica’s classes will run on the new Sunoco APEX 94-octane racing fuel, as opposed to the RMR fuel used so far. This new blend is fully compliant with the regulations limiting oxygen content to 2.7 weight percent.

According to Sunoco “the properties of APEX were carefully tailored to allow small-bore, high-revving engines to achieve peak performance while maintaining compliance with FIM Superbike fuel rules. Although APEX is not a street-legal fuel and is for off-road and racing use only, it will not harm oxygen sensors and catalytic converters and works fine in computer-controlled race engines.”

Compared to the previously used fuel, the APEX’s composition contains a bit less Ethanol and a tad more Methanol, making it more volatile thus burning better. Moreover, the new fuel mixture contains new additives to enhance shelf life and promote engine cleanliness.

“Over the past two years Sunoco has been a valuable partner for our competitor fuel needs and have proven to be great partners of motorcycle racing prior to MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “Sunoco was very proactive in developing the new fuel and providing samples to teams back in September for testing. Results were positive and the decision was made to move forward with the APEX spec instead of the previous RMR product. We look forward to the 2017 season and our continued relationship with Sunoco."

Looking in perspective, Sunoco became the Official Fuel of the NHRA in 2015 and has also been a sponsor for Sterling Marlin and Terry Labonte NASCAR drivers between 1989 and 1992.
bike racing Superbike bike industry bike tech
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78