Sunoco Is In For Another Year With MotoAmerica

Fuel company Sunoco is glad to announce it has renewed its contract with the MotoAmerica
series and will return for a third season as the Official and Exclusive Fuel Supplier for the 2017 season. In addition, it will also bring on a new fuel mix.
In the 2017 season, all five of MotoAmerica’s classes will run on the new Sunoco APEX 94-octane racing fuel, as opposed to the RMR fuel used so far. This new blend is fully compliant with the regulations limiting oxygen content to 2.7 weight percent.
According to Sunoco “the properties of APEX were carefully tailored to allow small-bore, high-revving engines to achieve peak performance while maintaining compliance with FIM Superbike fuel rules. Although APEX is not a street-legal fuel and is for off-road and racing use only, it will not harm oxygen sensors and catalytic converters and works fine in computer-controlled race engines.”
Compared to the previously used fuel, the APEX’s composition contains a bit less Ethanol and a tad more Methanol, making it more volatile thus burning better. Moreover, the new fuel mixture contains new additives to enhance shelf life and promote engine cleanliness.
“Over the past two years Sunoco has been a valuable partner for our competitor fuel needs and have proven to be great partners of motorcycle racing prior to MotoAmerica,”
said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “Sunoco was very proactive in developing the new fuel and providing samples to teams back in September for testing. Results were positive and the decision was made to move forward with the APEX spec instead of the previous RMR product. We look forward to the 2017 season and our continued relationship with Sunoco."
Looking in perspective, Sunoco became the Official Fuel of the NHRA in 2015 and has also been a sponsor for Sterling Marlin and Terry Labonte NASCAR drivers between 1989 and 1992.