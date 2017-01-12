autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

Sunderland Increases Overall Dakar 2017 Lead While Stage 9 Gets Canceled

 
12 Jan 2017, 16:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Dakar Rally 2017 Edition seems to be one of the toughest so far, with rain and flooded areas taking their toll on the riders and the machines. However, even with two stages canceled now, KTM stays strong and looks forward to winning the big event.
Red Bull KTM factory riders continue to hold up despite the storm-battered rally. Overall leader Sam Sunderland has added several minutes onto his advantage after Stage 8. Spain’s Joan Barreda was the stage winner with KTM teammates Matthias Walkner and Sunderland achieving second and third position.

Once again race direction was forced to make changes to the stage before the start as a consequence of torrential rain in the region and rising water levels in rivers that riders had to pass through.

But there was worse to come for the Dakar caravan. There was a massive landslide on the liaison road some 40 km north of Jujuy, and 160 km from Salta, which caused considerable damage to a village along the way, according to Argentinian civil security.

While the leading group of rider made it to the finish line, many others were stranded and had to be diverted over a much longer route. Many were not due to reach Salta in time for the start of Stage 9. As a result, the ninth challenge was canceled, and the plan was made to regroup the Dakar caravan in time to start the Chilecito to San Juan stage.

Sam Sunderland continues to take the careful approach on the KTM 450 Rally to his ride to try to further build on his overall lead of almost 21 minutes over second placed Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla. The cancelation of Stage 9 will further enhance Sunderland’s chances of at good end result because his closest opponents will have one day less to narrow the gap to the leader.
ktm dakar ktm motorcycles off-road bike racing
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78