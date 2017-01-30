autoevolution

Subaru WRX with Nissan Skyline GT-R Engine Swap Is the Panda WRX

 
30 Jan 2017, 23:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When somebody forces a freaking Nissan Skyline GT-R engine into a Subaru WRX, people are going to want to call the result animal names. Heck, the owner of the thing dubbed it Panda WRX (we're pretty sure the Fiat pun is not intended) and we have to admit we dig this puppy.

As you can see in these images, which come from the owner's Instagram page, the RB26DETT heart transplant brings more than just two extra cylinder. For one thing, the motor no longer hangs out from the front axle, as it happens with the original Subaru Boxer.

Instead, the straight-six comes in a front-mid-mounted configuration. So while the Scooby has kept its all-wheel-drive nature, we're ready to bet it has overcome its initial understeer issues.

We're dealing with the engine leaving an all-paw machine online to land in another one and, judging by the position of the unit, we expect the setup to pack the GT-R's gearbox.

Nevertheless, there's not too much info on the car lying around. That's because the thing has recently stepped out of its cage - after the tons of work required by the project, the machine greeted the public over the past weekend, having shown up at the Philly Auto Show.

At this point, many gear heads out there will want to know what the driver of this JDM hybrid for for a living. According to his Instagram, the man run a business that builds custom shift knobs and other such accessories. You know, stuff like Subaru license plate deletes.

Thanks to the extreme turbo and exhaust setup in the clip below, you'll be able to notice that the aural might of the car matches its visual boldness.

Judging by the social media reactions we've seen so far, we're expecting many internal combustion fans out there to show very little love for this project. And the reasons has more to do with the black section of the car than with its engine swap. Amusing, isn't it?


 

A photo posted by Austin Barnett (@panda_wrx) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:45pm PST



 

A photo posted by Austin Barnett (@panda_wrx) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:39am PST



 

A photo posted by Austin Barnett (@panda_wrx) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:45am PST



 

We don't get many pictures together, in fact I think this is our first picture with Sofia. Thanks for all of the support babe! I'm excited for the 2017 season with you! @billetworkz #subaru #wrx #rb26 #gtr #skyline #awd #phillyautoshow

A photo posted by Austin Barnett (@panda_wrx) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:36am PST



 

A video posted by Billetworkz (@billetworkz) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Subaru WRX Subaru nissan skyline gt-r engine swap cool
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60