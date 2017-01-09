autoevolution

Subaru WRX STi vs. Volkswagen Golf R Is the Unthinkable Battle of Ten Years Ago

 
9 Jan 2017, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Depending on when you were born, some models have a special kind of halo around them. Those who are in their late 40's, early 50's will always jump in their seats at the sight of a Lancia Stratos, for example.
The younger ones are probably still in love with another Lancia, the Delta Integrale, while those whose most impressionable years happened during the 90's know that the best car in the world has blue paint and gold wheels.

That's right, if you were a kid when Colin McRae drove his Subaru Impreza on the special stages of the World Rally Championship, then you knew very well what car you wanted to drive when you grew up. It would be a Subaru Impreza WRX STI, the closest you could get to the performances of the rally car while still being able to drive on public roads.

That is, of course, unless you were a fan of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. The two Japanese sedans were the Apple vs. Android war at that time, with both sides being quite passionate about their favorite. While both were magnificent vehicles, the Subaru always had the edge in the end, probably due to the more soulful character of the car.

These days, the Subaru WRX STi has lost a large part of what made it so great - enough so, in fact, that a duel with a Volkswagen doesn't seem so out of place. Granted, it's not just any Volkswagen, but a Golf R with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine doing 300 hp and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission pushing that power to all four wheels.

Those specs are dangerously similar to those of the Subaru. Could the German hatchback actually be as fast as the WRX STi? Well, with 309 hp obtained from its 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine and a six-speed manual working together with the Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system, it couldn't get any closer.

Except it doesn't. The Golf is a lot faster that the Japanese sedan, even though there's only a 0.3 seconds difference for the 0-60 mph sprint on paper. That's probably down to the two gearboxes and the nearly 100 extra kilograms the Subaru has over the Golf.

The Volkswagen also has something else going for it: interior design and build quality. You can say a lot about the Golf - and most of them may not be flattering - but the quintessential hatchback has a nearly premium feel to its interior, something that really can't be said about the Subaru.

The Golf may not be overly exciting but, in most cases, neither is the partner you chose to spend the rest of your life with, and yet there you are, happily married and with two kids. And you know what? After a while, you realize that excitement might be a little overrated and other things are what the ones that count the most.

Subaru WRX STi vs VW Golf R Volkswagen Golf R subaru wrx sti acceleration test exhaust sound POV
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60