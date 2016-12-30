autoevolution

Subaru Set To Reveal BRZ STI Sport Concept At 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

 
30 Dec 2016, 10:31 UTC ·
by
Next month, Subaru is going to stir the dreams of petrolheads as it will unveil the BRZ STI Concept.
The exhibit will come to the Tokyo Auto Salon, set to be held January 13th to 15th. The STI letters in the name of the concept vehicle originate from the famed “Subaru Tecnica International Inc,” the division that is responsible for many fast cars made by the Japanese brand.

Subaru was kind enough to reveal a picture of the concept, and it still does not get a massive rear wing, but it appears to have a few tricks up its sleeve.

The signature shade of blue that the fans of the brand would recognize anywhere is also missing from this concept vehicle, but we are willing to let that slide it they decide to build a production version.. Fortunately, there is no reason why this could not happen, but do not get your hopes up regarding the powertrain.

A quick look at the photo published on Subaru’s media website leads us to believe that the concept vehicle is based on the production-spec 2017 BRZ, and that it just needs a bit of encouragement from the press and the public to build it on its production lines. To whom it may concern at Subaru, this is your sign, produce the BRZ STI.

It is important to regard that the concept vehicle is not Subaru’s first STI-themed BRZ model. For some reason, it did not get approved for production.

The BRZ-based concept is not the only surprise planned by Subaru for the event held on its home turf. The company will also reveal the WRX S4, which is another STI-tuned version of a well-known model from the Japanese brand.

Another exhibit is the Subaru Levorg STI Sport, which also comes with a few goodies to reveal what STI’s engineers can do even with a crossover at hand. All of the above will be joined by Subaru’s racing cars for Japan Rally, the Super GT Championship, and the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

 Download attachment: Subaru's press release for the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon (PDF)

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

