Subaru BRZ STI Sport Concept Headlines Tokyo Auto Salon 2017

For the Land of the Rising Sun’s equivalent of SEMA, the automaker behind the WRX and WRX STI has prepared a concept car based on the BRZ. Other than this take on the BRZ, Subaru
's stand at the Tokyo Auto Salon is "same old, same old."
Slated to open its door on January 13, 2017, this edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon sees Fuji Heavy Industries
debut a BRZ with Subaru Tecnica International goodies inside and out. The concept label may be a bit over the top for what is, in essence, an in-house tuning job for a driver-oriented car.
Details on the Subaru BRZ
STI Sport Concept are scant at the present moment, with only one picture offering clues as to what’s what. From it, we can see that Subaru Tecnica replaced the front fascia with a more aggressive one adorned with the STI badge. Black mirror caps go together with black-painted 15-spoke alloy wheels, whereas the brake calipers are painted red.
We’re also able to spot different side skirts and, based on the stance of the car, a different suspension from standard. The rear end and the cabin, meanwhile, remain a mystery until Subaru is prepared to release more details and pictures on this souped-up BRZ. Also in Tokyo, the Japanese automaker will exhibit something called the WRX S4 STI Sport Concept, a car that builds upon the JDM-spec WRX S4
and its 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer engine.
Other goodies Subaru will bring over to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 include the Levorg STI Sport
– STI Performance, Impreza G4 – STI Performance, and two racing cars: the WRX STI NBR Challenge 2016 and BRZ GT300 2016.
In related news, the next big thing for Subaru is the introduction of a successor to the Tribeca
. The three-row SUV
is expected to arrive in 2018 for the 2019 model year. Regarding the WRX, the 2018 model year will bring forth a mid-cycle update
, whereas an all-new generation is set for 2020.