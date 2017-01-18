Stinger Diesel Confirmed by Kia Motors Europe: 2.2 CRDi With 200 PS and 440 Nm

After much speculation and high hopes from its fans in the Old Continent, the Stinger has been officially confirmed to pack a diesel engine in this part of the world. The Sorento’s 2.2-liter CRDi will join the 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that were detailed by Kia
earlier this month in Detroit Motor City.
Following its debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the 2018 Kia Stinger
now presents itself in diesel flavor. The culprit is a 2.2-liter engine with 200 PS (197 hp) at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft) between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm.
Fuel economy figures are not available at the present moment for the 16-valve common-rail powerplant, but performance figures are. When matched with the eight-speed automatic that’s standard across the range, the diesel
model is capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 8.5 seconds. Maximum velocity provided by the oil-chugging engine is rated at 225 km/h (140 mph).
Compared to models equipped with the 225 PS Theta II and 3.3-liter Lambda II engines, the oil-chugging Stinger gets solid disc brakes for the rearmost axle. By comparison, the high-octane Stinger variants boast ventilated discs on all four corners. In terms of tires, the Stinger 2.2 CRDi
is equipped with 225/50 R17 tires and 7.0Jx17 alloy wheels. The 2.0- and 3.3-liter variants of the Stinger, meanwhile, ship with 18- and 19-inch rubber and alloy wheels.
The transmission is also set up differently, with the fuel efficiency-minded model packing a 3.385 final drive compared to its siblings’ 3.727 and 3.538. In regard to availability, Kia Motors said that the 2018 Stinger would go on sale in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2017 in all three configurations. Of course, the Stinger GT and its twin-turbo V6 remains the pick of the bunch.
“It’s not about outright power, hard-edged dynamics and brutal styling, all at the expense of luxury, comfort, and grace,"
said Gregory Guillaume, chief designer at Kia Motors Europe. "The Kia Stinger has nothing to do with being the first to arrive at the destination - this car is all about the journey.”