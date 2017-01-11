Spyshots: Mercedes-AMG C43 Facelift Begins Winter Testing

The exhaust and diffuser appear correct, but we're not 100% sure that this is the C43 sedan. Still, the entire C-Class range is getting a facelift, so why not the vanilla AMG?





The C-Class and C43 facelift sedans will debut in the second half of 2017. Right now engineers at testing the car at near the North Pole and the lack of camouflage suggests changes are minimal. In fact, you can still make out the same old side air intakes. Who knows, maybe they will change nothing at all, like they did with the GLA facelift. However, I just want to say that this has to be the most fun W205 C-Class to speculate on. Everywhere I look, there's something exciting to talk about.Let's start with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. It's had a magnificent career, commencing with the E400, the previous generation that is. Logic would have it that Mercedes would switch to the newer generation 6-banger, the one developed for the S-Class. However, who says they can't give it more power? It's still a young thing.It's been done in the past, and the factory-assembledengine has already gone past 400 horsepower in the E43 models.And what's wrong with a new engine? The return to inline-six configurations is Mercedes realizing it made a huge mistake in the 90s. Dubbed the M256 , this new mill has all the ducks in a row and an Integrated Starter-Alternator to boot. That has something to do with hybrids, but let's forget about it for now. While an auxiliary compressor and intelligent turbocharging help it achieve lower fuel consumption, the part we are interested in is the 408 horsepower output.That's fantastic stuff if you want to show Audi, BMW and even Volvo who's boss. Speaking of the competition, Audi's S4 stands no chance at all with its paltry 356 horsepower. However, BMW's next-gen 3 Series has time to get ready for the big fight.The C-Class and C43 facelift sedans will debut in the second half of 2017. Right now engineers at testing the car at near the North Pole and the lack of camouflage suggests changes are minimal. In fact, you can still make out the same old side air intakes. Who knows, maybe they will change nothing at all, like they did with the GLA facelift.