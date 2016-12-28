Spoil Yourself In 2017 With These New Handy Bike Elevators

With winter in full effect now, it would be a nice thing to tinker
around with your motorcycle in a cozy garage. You know, change the fluids, check for faults, clean up dirty areas and such. And to make things easier, consider purchasing a new motorcycle elevator.
Bike lift maker Handy is happy to announce it has redesigned its lift tables for 2017 so they can be more user-friendly. The units in question are the Standard 1200 Air Lift and the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift.
Both elevators have been enhanced with maintenance-free air bellows that replace the old air cylinder. The air bellows were first used in Handy’s B.U.L. (Big Utility Lift) that went on the market back in the fall of 2015.
The new lift design will simplify the way you or service departments perform maintenance work. Handy also says that the new system is simplifying the way it produces the system so it’s a win-win situation.
Moreover, the capacity on both the Standard and S.A.M. has been boosted from 1,000 lbs (453.6 kg) to 1,200 lbs (544 kg) and the maximum lifting height has been raised as well.
Continuing with the list of features, the Standard 1200 Air Lift comes with a tabletop work surface of 80” by 24” (200 x 61 cm) and can go up at a maximum height of 39” (99 cm), with the minimum height measuring 8 inches (20 cm).
On the other hand, the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift features an 84”x24” (213 x 61 cm) work surface with a maximum height of 39” (99 cm) and a minimum height of 8” (20 cm). The S.A.M. also features the same rear drop-out panel Handy customers love on the original S.A.M. lift.
Manufactured using tough domestic steel
and featuring a durable powder coat finish, the lifts can be ordered online already. The Standard 1200 is offered at $1,106 while the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift comes in at $1,184.