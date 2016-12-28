autoevolution

Spoil Yourself In 2017 With These New Handy Bike Elevators

 
28 Dec 2016, 14:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
With winter in full effect now, it would be a nice thing to tinker around with your motorcycle in a cozy garage. You know, change the fluids, check for faults, clean up dirty areas and such. And to make things easier, consider purchasing a new motorcycle elevator.
Bike lift maker Handy is happy to announce it has redesigned its lift tables for 2017 so they can be more user-friendly. The units in question are the Standard 1200 Air Lift and the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift.

Both elevators have been enhanced with maintenance-free air bellows that replace the old air cylinder. The air bellows were first used in Handy’s B.U.L. (Big Utility Lift) that went on the market back in the fall of 2015.

The new lift design will simplify the way you or service departments perform maintenance work. Handy also says that the new system is simplifying the way it produces the system so it’s a win-win situation.

Moreover, the capacity on both the Standard and S.A.M. has been boosted from 1,000 lbs (453.6 kg) to 1,200 lbs (544 kg) and the maximum lifting height has been raised as well.

Continuing with the list of features, the Standard 1200 Air Lift comes with a tabletop work surface of 80” by 24” (200 x 61 cm) and can go up at a maximum height of 39” (99 cm), with the minimum height measuring 8 inches (20 cm).

On the other hand, the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift features an 84”x24” (213 x 61 cm) work surface with a maximum height of 39” (99 cm) and a minimum height of 8” (20 cm). The S.A.M. also features the same rear drop-out panel Handy customers love on the original S.A.M. lift.

Manufactured using tough domestic steel and featuring a durable powder coat finish, the lifts can be ordered online already. The Standard 1200 is offered at $1,106 while the S.A.M. 1200 Air Lift comes in at $1,184.
bike accessories street bike bike life moto-gadget
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78