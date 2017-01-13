Spidi Has A New 4 Season Jacket For The Ladies

autoevolution
Ladies, are you looking for a multifunctional riding jacket for the next riding season? If you answered yes, Spidi just released a new model that seems perfect for those that ride no matter what the weather report says.
The new 4Season Lady is the Fit For Lady version of Spidi’s best-selling removable membrane jacket and was specially created for demanding adventure riders. The new garment introduces a water repellent treatment, which combined with the detachable H2OUT membrane, makes the jacket entirely waterproof.

Moreover, the removable quilt can be worn separately, and the large air intakes make it ideal for expeditions all around the world. It also uses the Step-in-Clothing system and Forectech EN1621-1:2012 certified protectors on the shoulders and elbows. The jacket is ready to be upgraded with the EN1621-2:2012 Level 1 and Level 2 certified Warrior Back protectors to extend the safety level even more.

The 4Season Lady jacket has a strong abrasion resistance thanks to using a unique mix of Spidi’s signature Extra Tenax and Tenax Flex fabrics. At the same time, it offers a superior freedom of movements and a natural cozy touch.

It also comes with a variety of pockets conveniently placed around the torso for easy access to your belongings. Another great feature are the huge air intakes placed on the chest area, the interior of the arms and at the back. These provide a consistent air flow during summer riding and are water/wind sealed whenever needed.

The 4Season Lady is also packed with the most advanced Spidi technologies, such as the E.S.T. Safety Tuning closure on the neck, the ERGOFIT adjustment system, triple twisted nylon on impact areas and reflective details for better visibility during night riding.

The jacket is offered in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and can be had in four color setups: Black/Fuchsia, Black/Grey, Black/Fluo Yellow, Black. Prices are set at $549.9 in North America and €429.9 in Europe.
