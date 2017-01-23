autoevolution

SpeedMob Is Now Exclusive HM Quickshifter Distributor In The US

 
23 Jan 2017, 13:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
SpeedMob announced its new partnership with HM Quickshifter recently in order to distribute, sell, and service their products on the US market. Whether you are part of a top MotoGP team or just a passionate street rider, HM Quickshifter is known for its strain gauge-based quickshifters for any riding level.
The HM Quickshifters are available with OEM-style connectors and wiring harnesses to fit most motorcycle models. Thanks to that, the installation is essentially a plug-and-play operation with the exception of the adjustability of kill times.

The company also offers shift levers with integrated quickshifters for select models like Ducati and MV Agusta. These fitments may require aftermarket rear-sets and potentially race-only shift patterns.

HM Quickshifter’s products have a 95 percent activity rate among MotoGP-level teams and 90 percent at the Moto 2 level, dominating the track most of the times.

The top level HM GP shifter which features programmable kill times for each gear going up and separate times going down through the gears. Its HMSS system uses intensive and very advanced mathematics and digital signal processing (DSP) to identify when the gears have fully engaged.

This nullifies the requirement for kill times and not only ensures the shortest possible kill times between shifts but also ensures the smoothest and safest gear changes possible regardless of the conditions, load, RPM, or gearbox characteristics.

Along with the HM quickshifters, SpeedMob will also distribute the new HM Race Dash that features GPS lap timing. The instrument is used in paddocks and on road across the world thanks to its multiple functions and easy to use interface.

The dash is simple to install, and it uses the original OEM loom connector, so you won’t have to do any cutting, splicing or extra wiring. This also makes it easy to get replaced for installation to another motorcycle.

In Road Mode, the display includes all warning lights and gear position indicator. A programing function lets you configure the rpm, the shift lights, and even how many liters of gasoline you have in the tank.

The racing dashboard is so intelligent that it can detect gearing setup. So if yo change the front and/or rear sprocket sizes, the computer will automatically adjust the speed and ODO values.
bike accessories bike tech bike industry bike racing
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78