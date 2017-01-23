SpeedMob Is Now Exclusive HM Quickshifter Distributor In The US

SpeedMob announced its new partnership with HM Quickshifter recently in order to distribute, sell, and service their products on the US market. Whether you are part of a top MotoGP team or just a passionate street rider, HM Quickshifter is known for its strain gauge-based quickshifters for any riding level.





The company also offers shift levers with integrated quickshifters for select models like



HM Quickshifter’s products have a 95 percent activity rate among MotoGP-level teams and 90 percent at the Moto 2 level, dominating the track most of the times.



The top level HM GP shifter which features programmable kill times for each gear going up and separate times going down through the gears. Its HMSS system uses intensive and very advanced mathematics and digital signal processing (DSP) to identify when the gears have fully engaged.



This nullifies the requirement for kill times and not only ensures the shortest possible kill times between shifts but also ensures the smoothest and safest gear changes possible regardless of the conditions, load, RPM, or gearbox characteristics.



Along with the HM quickshifters, SpeedMob will also distribute the new HM Race Dash that features GPS lap timing. The instrument is used in paddocks and on road across the world thanks to its multiple functions and easy to use interface.



The dash is simple to install, and it uses the original OEM loom connector, so you won’t have to do any cutting, splicing or extra wiring. This also makes it easy to get replaced for installation to another motorcycle.



In Road Mode, the display includes all warning lights and gear position indicator. A programing function lets you configure the rpm, the shift lights, and even how many liters of gasoline you have in the tank.



The HM Quickshifters are available with OEM-style connectors and wiring harnesses to fit most motorcycle models. Thanks to that, the installation is essentially a plug-and-play operation with the exception of the adjustability of kill times.