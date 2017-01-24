Special Indian Scout Being Customized By Young Guns Speed Shop

The new Indian Scout
is quickly becoming a tuners’ favorite even in Europe. One is currently being customized by the Young Guns Speed Shop in Switzerland by two talented guys that might be younger than you.
Together, Nik Heer (27) and Fabian Witzig (22) will transform the Scout into a more sporty machine to race at some of the Essenza sprints and in the Punks Peak race at Wheels & Waves this summer.
“We have been watching Indian Motorcycle become more and more popular in Switzerland,”
says Nik. “And are thrilled to finally have an Indian Scout in our workshop. We have some amazing ideas in mind to transform this into a real racing machine and Fabian, and I are looking forward to sharing each stage of the build over the next three months.”
The plan is to showcase the completed Scout
at the Art & Wheels show in Basel on May 13th, following to race their project at the Caferacer Festival Montlhery in June and then Glemseck 101 in September.
Nik and Fabian will also head to Punks Peaks at the Wheels & Waves festival in Biarritz in June to settle their previous score. Last year, they took a modified Triumph T120, but Nik revved it too high and it broke down.
From their workshop in the small village of Rapperswil in Switzerland, just southeast of Zürich, the pair has previously turned out with creations like the Ducati Pandora and Ferdinand the Sparrow, a streamlined sprinter that was ridden to a world speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in 2016.
Their tuned bikes are pretty simple and oriented towards function than shape, but in the end, the two young builders hope their next bikes will be lined up against others to win aesthetic prizes but to also dominate races.
Did I mention that these two guys are under 30? Anyway, stick around for the progress of their Scout as it is advancing.