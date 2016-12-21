Special Edition Mercedes-AMG C63 S Looks like a Pair of Running Shoes

Mercedes-Benz
is well-known for its Edition 1 vehicles - a limited run of cars meant to flatter those who are early to buy its new models. Owning one is like a badge of merit that says you wanted that car badly enough to make a downpayment before it had reached the dealerships.
For the Mercedes-AMG C63 S,
though, that time is long gone. Or so you'd think, but a short video snapped just recently puts us in a weird situation. It shows two C63 S Edition 1 cars driving somewhere in Germany - presumably to be loaded on a truck or train and begin their journey over to the UK, considering where the drivers are sitting. Are they lost, because they most definitely are late?
Edition 1 models are usually the first to be delivered, so for two of them to roll out so late is a little hard to explain. Perhaps Mercedes-AMG
tried to persuade the owners to choose a different color, but after a year or so, it gave up and painted the accents fluorescent green.
So apart from having the steering wheel on the wrong side (that joke never gets old), they don't exactly look too classy either - not even for somebody wearing a track suit and chewing bubble gum. The Edition 1 we've seen before was pearly white and had red lacing. It kept the same red calipers we see here, but overall it looked a lot less... tacky.
These two, however, remind us of a pair of fake running shoes that only somebody who bought them for the badge and not what they can offer would ever consider. That lime green has no place on a car outside a modified Lamborghini
or older imports in our book, even if it's in such small quantities. After all, it doesn't take too much cyanide to kill a man, does it?
There's also a Mercedes-AMG S63
facelift making a swift appearance, but you can only see its rear with some camouflage covering the trunk lid. But that doesn't really matter because the really interesting part starts once it goes out of view and opens up those exhaust valves. Enjoy.