South Korean Artist Crashes His Model X into His Livingroom, Wants Tesla to Pay

This has also raised the question of whether the vehicle should prevent the driver from accelerating when its sensors tell it an impact is imminent. At the moment, much like all other cars, Tesla EVs will do their best to inform the man at the wheel of the objects around, but ultimately allow them to decided whether they want to hit anything or not. Which, if you ask us, with the risk of incidents such as this to occur, is the best course of action. There was a time when so many unintended acceleration cases were made against the Palo Alto manufacturer, that it almost seemed unlikely that they were all false. Even so, the data sent by the vehicle showed they were all just part of the roughly 16,000 cases of mistaking the accelerator for the brake pedal that happen each ear in the United States of America.The disease appears to be spreading overseas, though, as a South Korean artist named Ji Chang Son claimed the exact same thing when his Model X tore through the garage wall and into his livingroom. As a result, he sued the American company hoping to get something out of the ordeal, but since Tesla has those logs we've already mentioned, the actor appears to be out of luck.Except he thought of another way to extort some money out of Elon Musk's company. He threatened to use his influence in South Korea to put a dent in Tesla's plans to enter the market, and he didn't even bother to keep things veiled. He's obviously very upset about the incident, but unfortunately, he appears to be directing his anger in the wrong direction, instead of accepting he was the only one at fault.Ever since the EV almost sat on the sofa, Ji Chang Son has been fulfilling his threats and speaking to the media about it, making it look as if Tesla suggested he did it on purpose. “How could they make me out to be such a shameless person to put my life on the line that way?” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Who would be crazy enough to press down on the accelerator pedal that hard when entering their garage? They said there was a problem with me, not the car,“ he said in an interview for a Korean outlet.Tesla's official position is that it had shown Mr. Ji Chang Son the logs which show the accelerator pedal to be pressed 100%, according to inside sources quoted by Electrek , but he continues to claim they are not accurate. Of course, it will be cleared in court, but the real stake here is how badly will all this affect Tesla's budding presence in the South Korean market.This has also raised the question of whether the vehicle should prevent the driver from accelerating when its sensors tell it an impact is imminent. At the moment, much like all other cars, Tesla EVs will do their best to inform the man at the wheel of the objects around, but ultimately allow them to decided whether they want to hit anything or not. Which, if you ask us, with the risk of incidents such as this to occur, is the best course of action.