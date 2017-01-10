autoevolution

Son Tries to Scare His Mom in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Things Go South

 
10 Jan 2017, 15:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You don't even need to belong to the heavy YouTubers' camp to be familiar with the "scaring mom in [insert your favorite US speed toy here]" videos. Heck, mothers should make an association that fights for their rights against their offsprings' go-fast trolling.
Some of you might wonder why such an idea came to our minds and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page delivers the most recent asnwer to such a question.

Since the latest muscle machine to have reached driveways and garages across the country is the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, this is the contraption delivering the kicks in the adventure we have here.

Nevertheless, the mother riding shotgun in this Chevy seems to sit at the wrong end of the go-fast fear Bell curve. Given her reactions, we have a hard time figuring out why she agreed to be a part of the shenanigan in the first place, or why her son decided to pursue such an adventure.

Speaking of which, the guy behind the wheel doesn't even go all the way, even though we have a hunch that the weather was the one holding the man back, rather than his mother's reactions.

We can't talk about this fear-loaded stunt without reminding you of a similar stunt that took place last month, albeit one that saw the 75-year-old mom of the driver getting just as excited as the guy behind the wheel.

We'll throw a few spoilers your way by mentioning the LT4 heart of the ZL1 that closed the generation gap has been massaged to 850 ponies, with the passenger loving the fishtailing moves delivered by the muscle beast.

Having seen the six-speed manual ZL1s doing their thing on the mom-terrifying scene, we're looking forward to the arrival of the ten-speed auto Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 examples. Dear mothers, you have been warned...

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Chevrolet Camaro supercharger lol muscle car
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72