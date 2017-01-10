Son Tries to Scare His Mom in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Things Go South

You don't even need to belong to the heavy YouTubers' camp to be familiar with the "scaring mom in [insert your favorite US speed toy here]" videos. Heck, mothers should make an association that fights for their rights against their offsprings' go-fast trolling.





Since the latest muscle machine to have reached driveways and garages across the country is the



Nevertheless, the mother riding shotgun in this



Speaking of which, the guy behind the wheel doesn't even go all the way, even though we have a hunch that the weather was the one holding the man back, rather than his mother's reactions.



We can't talk about this fear-loaded stunt without reminding you of a similar stunt that took place last month, albeit one that saw the 75-year-old mom of the driver getting just as excited as the guy behind the wheel.



We'll throw a few spoilers your way by mentioning the LT4 heart of the ZL1 that closed the generation gap has been massaged to 850 ponies, with the passenger loving the



Having seen the six-speed manual ZL1s doing their thing on the mom-terrifying scene, we're looking forward to the arrival of the ten-speed auto Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 examples. Dear mothers, you have been warned...



