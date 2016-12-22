Solarbeam Yellow 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Shows Up in German Traffic

Since we first met the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster back in September at the Paris Motor Show, it seems a bit early to run across the supercar and yet this is exactly what we're here to show you.





In this case, the final development steps mean we get to see the Affalterbach monster in its winter car role - as those of you following our supercar stories know, this year seems to have brought a new cold seasons trend, with more and more YouTubers urging supercar owners to avoid confining their go-fast machines to their garages for the winter.



And the "C" part of the Roadster's name means there are plenty of new aspects to enjoy, as the newcomer borrows multiple tech goodies from the AMG GT R, such as the rear-wheel-steering system.



The extra equipment adds around 140 lbs (65 kg) to the mass of the supercar and we have to keep this in mind when talking about the extra muscle the GT C packs compared to the non-C model.



While the latter sees its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gifting the driver's right foot with 469 hp (make that 476 PS), the fresh model sees the output jumping to 549 hp (557 PS). In the maximum torque department, things go from 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) delivered between 1,700 and 5,000 rpm to 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) between 1,900 and 5,750 rpm.



We'll get to hear more from the Mercedes-AMG GT C next year, this time in coupe form - we recently



The GT C Roadster seen here was spotted in Stuttgart and it's no secret that we're dealing with a factory car here. It's not unusual for fresh models to rack up extra testing miles after their public debut.In this case, the final development steps mean we get to see the Affalterbach monster in its winter car role - as those of you following our supercar stories know, this year seems to have brought a new cold seasons trend, with more and more YouTubers urging supercar owners to avoid confining their go-fast machines to their garages for the winter.And the "C" part of the Roadster's name means there are plenty of new aspects to enjoy, as the newcomer borrows multiple tech goodies from the Nurburgring-taming Mercedes-GT R, such as the rear-wheel-steering system.The extra equipment adds around 140 lbs (65 kg) to the mass of the supercar and we have to keep this in mind when talking about the extra muscle the GT C packs compared to the non-C model.While the latter sees its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gifting the driver's right foot with 469 hp (make that 476 PS), the fresh model sees the output jumping to 549 hp (557 PS). In the maximum torque department, things go from 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) delivered between 1,700 and 5,000 rpm to 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) between 1,900 and 5,750 rpm.We'll get to hear more from the Mercedes-AMG GT C next year, this time in coupe form - we recently showed you the 2018 GT C Edition 50 spyshots, with the fully naked supercar being just one of the birthday cakes AMG is preparing for its 2017 half-century anniversary.