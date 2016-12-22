autoevolution

Solarbeam Yellow 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Shows Up in German Traffic

 
22 Dec 2016, 12:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Since we first met the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster back in September at the Paris Motor Show, it seems a bit early to run across the supercar and yet this is exactly what we're here to show you.
The GT C Roadster seen here was spotted in Stuttgart and it's no secret that we're dealing with a factory car here. It's not unusual for fresh models to rack up extra testing miles after their public debut.

In this case, the final development steps mean we get to see the Affalterbach monster in its winter car role - as those of you following our supercar stories know, this year seems to have brought a new cold seasons trend, with more and more YouTubers urging supercar owners to avoid confining their go-fast machines to their garages for the winter.

And the "C" part of the Roadster's name means there are plenty of new aspects to enjoy, as the newcomer borrows multiple tech goodies from the Nurburgring-taming Mercedes-AMG GT R, such as the rear-wheel-steering system.

The extra equipment adds around 140 lbs (65 kg) to the mass of the supercar and we have to keep this in mind when talking about the extra muscle the GT C packs compared to the non-C model.

While the latter sees its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gifting the driver's right foot with 469 hp (make that 476 PS), the fresh model sees the output jumping to 549 hp (557 PS). In the maximum torque department, things go from 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) delivered between 1,700 and 5,000 rpm to 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) between 1,900 and 5,750 rpm.

We'll get to hear more from the Mercedes-AMG GT C next year, this time in coupe form - we recently showed you the 2018 GT C Edition 50 spyshots, with the fully naked supercar being just one of the birthday cakes AMG is preparing for its 2017 half-century anniversary.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Mercedes-AMG supercar Mercedes-Benz
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74