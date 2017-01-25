autoevolution

Snow Plow Burns To Bare Metal Near Fire Station That Was Left Without An Engine

 
A firehouse in Syracuse has witnessed a snow plow burn to bare metal without being able to fight the blaze.
The embarrassing situation, as they have described it in a Facebook post, took place because of budget cuts. The unit we are referring does not have an engine anymore, which means that there was no “fire truck” to be operated and extinguish the blaze that was occurring in front of their office.

It all happened on South West Street in Syracuse, New York, in front of Fire Station No. 6. The snow plow caught fire on Tuesday, and the vehicle was stopped in front of the unit.

While the cause of the incident was not determined, the DFW truck was significantly damaged because the personnel in Station 6 had to call their colleagues that were 1.2 miles away.

Paul Motondo, the president of the Syracuse Fire Fighters Local Union, explained that is the only firehouse in town without a fire engine. They used to have one, but it was taken out of service due to budget cuts.

The firefighters are upset about the decision, and blame Mayor Stephanie Miner’s decision to close Station No. 7 in 2013, which was followed by removing the fire engine from this unit.

As Syracuse notes, the fire did not cause any serious injuries, as the only person to suffer was the driver of the truck, who bruised his knee while exiting the vehicle. Keeping the station unit active would have cost approximately $1.6 million, according to the same publication.

Mayor Stephanie Miner and her staff refused to comment the union’s criticism of the decision. Hopefully, other mayors across the world see this incident and imagine the humiliation their administration would suffer if the same had happened because of their efforts to cut spending. Especially by eliminating the only fire engine from a fire station.

You have to admit, this is an amusing situation, but it is sad at the same time because people could have burned to death in front of the firehouse and nobody could have helped them when it was most needed.

