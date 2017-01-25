autoevolution

smart fortwo Brabus Races Roush Mustang Stage 3 for No Reason

 
25 Jan 2017, 11:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You don't need a super-fast car to show that the smart fortwo by Brabus is slow. You could do that with your average family hatchback. However, the South Africans at Car Magazine decided to use a Roush Ford Mustang with a Stage 3 tune.
Tuning a smart is like trying to have fun with an electric shaver. (don't get any dirty ideas!) Yes, you can spend money to have the best shaver in the world, but nobody else will envy you.

On the other hand, owning a Roush Mustang is as much a part of the American dream as free booze and living in a trailer next to the Indy 500 track. It's for the guys who bench press with two hot models on the bar, so feeling invincible comes with the territory.

Against an opponent with six times less power, a handicap is in order, especially when that opponent is shaped like a brick and it happens to be windy on the day of the race.

Let's compare the mods instead of just laughing at the poor little smart. The Brabus badge brings with it a throatier exhaust system, an upgraded fuel pump, better induction and a re-map for the 0.9-liter turbo engine which brings it to 109 PS. That will get you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.5 seconds according to the manufacturer and 10.33 seconds on the day of the race.

Meanwhile, the Roush Stage 3 Mustang packs 679 PS (670 hp) from its modded V8 engine, which comes with a 3-year warranty. Strapped to the 5.0-liter is a new 2016 2.3L TVS supercharger, Roush Active Exhaust System with quad tips and a re-map. It also comes with 1-way adjustable coilover suspension, 20-Inch Quicksilver Wheels with Ultra High Performance Cooper RS3 Series Tires, and a host of cosmetic changes the most noticeable of which is a hood scoop.

Enjoy the drag race.

smart fortwo brabus smart Brabus Roush Mustang
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75