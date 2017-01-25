smart fortwo Brabus Races Roush Mustang Stage 3 for No Reason

You don't need a super-fast car to show that the smart fortwo by Brabus is slow. You could do that with your average family hatchback. However, the South Africans at Car Magazine decided to use a Roush Ford Mustang with a Stage 3 tune.





On the other hand, owning a



Against an opponent with six times less power, a handicap is in order, especially when that opponent is shaped like a brick and it happens to be windy on the day of the race.



Let's compare the mods instead of just laughing at the poor little smart. The Brabus badge brings with it a throatier exhaust system, an upgraded fuel pump, better induction and a re-map for the 0.9-liter turbo engine which brings it to 109 PS. That will get you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.5 seconds according to the manufacturer and 10.33 seconds on the day of the race.



Meanwhile, the Roush Stage 3 Mustang packs 679 PS (670 hp) from its modded V8 engine, which comes with a 3-year warranty. Strapped to the 5.0-liter is a new 2016 2.3L TVS supercharger, Roush Active Exhaust System with quad tips and a re-map. It also comes with 1-way adjustable coilover suspension, 20-Inch Quicksilver Wheels with Ultra High Performance Cooper RS3 Series Tires, and a host of cosmetic changes the most noticeable of which is a hood scoop.



Enjoy the drag race.



