smart Filters Like A Motorcycle In London

 
26 Jan 2017
by
I must admit there were several occasions when I was tempted to filter while driving a car. Luckily I don’t own a smart fortwo like this guy/girl in the video does, or I would have been on YouTube as well.
Can’t really tell if this UK driver here is a biker and really misses riding or is simply jealous of the motorcycles that are legally allowed to skip traffic, but at the end of the day, he/she still did some illegal and dangerous maneuvers.

Such as crossing the double white line into incoming traffic and swerving around other cars without using the turn signals. At this point, you might ask why is it such a big deal, since motorcyclists are usually doing the same things.

Well, first of all, most of the drivers in London have accustomed with motorcycles zooming by. Getting surprised by a car overtaking you on the wrong side can lead to a dangerous situation.

On the other hand, a smart fortwo is obviously wider than the largest motorcycle, which increases the likelihood that it will scrape other vehicles.

Lastly, doing so could endanger motorcyclists as well. Show me one rider who would be OK with the fact that you and your smart suddenly appear in his way from the front of a truck or bus.

It’s true that we are continuously scanning our surroundings for danger, but we look for things that can usually happen, and a car trying to lane split isn’t the most common thing to occur in traffic.

We understand your smart is half a standard car, but if you want to skip traffic, please switch to two wheels. And even so, try to be a predictable rider, use your signals as often as possible and filter through at a reasonable speed.

