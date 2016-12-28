Slot Car Enthusiast Recreates Winter Drifting With Realistic Model Cars

Winter can be fun for drivers, and it gets even better if the word "rally" is involved.





What if there is an alternative? Thank God you asked! Instead of wrecking their daily drivers, or endangering anyone on public roads by drifting in the snow in a corner that is apparently secluded, a group of Spanish car enthusiasts has made a few videos that show the magic of snow drifts on a smaller scale.



We are writing about slot cars, which are the kind of toy most of us wanted when we were kids, but nobody had access to the kind of setups we have seen in the two videos embedded below.



These



The most ingenious part of this video is, by far, the fake snow used by the Spanish enthusiasts that shared their passion with the rest of the world. It looks like they put flour on their precious slot car tracks to mimic snow (don’t try that at home), and the videos show that they have done a great job with the setup.



After browsing their Facebook page, we noticed they are also enthusiasts of



Most of us have seen these before in the form of those oval tracks you can find in a large shopping center, but the setups shown in these videos are far from off-the-shelf configurations.

