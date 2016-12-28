autoevolution

Slot Car Enthusiast Recreates Winter Drifting With Realistic Model Cars

 
Winter can be fun for drivers, and it gets even better if the word "rally" is involved.
We are talking about rally cars, and the clouds of snow that can be generated by them while they are drifting through a corner. Unfortunately for the average Joe, owning a rally car is not that affordable, and pulling off massive snow drifts requires a closed road, many hours of practice, and someone to film your feats.

What if there is an alternative? Thank God you asked! Instead of wrecking their daily drivers, or endangering anyone on public roads by drifting in the snow in a corner that is apparently secluded, a group of Spanish car enthusiasts has made a few videos that show the magic of snow drifts on a smaller scale.

We are writing about slot cars, which are the kind of toy most of us wanted when we were kids, but nobody had access to the kind of setups we have seen in the two videos embedded below.

These slot car sets are custom builds, and all of them have probably taken many hours of planning, without even mentioning the painstaking work of painting the model cars seen in the video with realistic liveries.

The most ingenious part of this video is, by far, the fake snow used by the Spanish enthusiasts that shared their passion with the rest of the world. It looks like they put flour on their precious slot car tracks to mimic snow (don’t try that at home), and the videos show that they have done a great job with the setup.

After browsing their Facebook page, we noticed they are also enthusiasts of RC cars, which comes with the territory of slot cars. For those of you that have no idea about what we are referring, slot cars are those automobile-shaped toys that “ride” on a groove, or a slot in a predefined track.

Most of us have seen these before in the form of those oval tracks you can find in a large shopping center, but the setups shown in these videos are far from off-the-shelf configurations.

